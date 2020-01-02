Lebanon Receives Interpol Arrest Warrant for Fugitive Ghosn
Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for former head of Nissan and Renault Carlos Ghosn, Reuters reports. On Monday, Ghosn fled Japan, where he faces up to 15 years in prison for four charges involving alleged financial misconduct. He said in a statement to The New York Times that he will “no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system.” Sources close to Ghosn said that restrictions on communicating with his wife and a delay to his trial, set for April, prompted the former boss to escape the country on a private jet. An Interpol red notice mandates authorities to arrest a wanted person, which often involves confiscating the person’s passport and setting bail. The Lebanese judicial source told Reuters that Lebanon received the notice but it has not yet been referred to the judiciary.
Turkish police also arrested seven people, including four pilots, on Thursday as part of an investigation into Ghosn’s escape, according to a police spokeswoman. Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo in November 2018 and accused of transferring $5 million of Nissan funds to a private account and failing to report more than $80 million in income on the company’s financial statements.