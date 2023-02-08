LeBron Celebrates Record-Breaking Basket By Swearing on Live TV

Read it at The Daily Beast
A stunned LeBron James had just two words for the sold-out crowd at Crypto.com arena Tuesday night after he became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer: “Fuck, man.” The seemingly unintended profanity, broadcast live on TNT, came at the end of a teary-eyed speech following his record-breaking basket, which propelled him past fellow Laker legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s previous 38,387 career points—a total that stood for 34 years. James, 38, has now scored a total of 38,388 in his 20-year NBA career, with nearly half a season left to play in 2023.