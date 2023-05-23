LeBron James Suggests Last Night’s Game May Have Been His Last
REIGN COMPLETE?
LeBron James suggested late Monday night that he may consider retiring this offseason—a prospect that’d end his accomplished NBA career after 20 seasons and four championship rings, and as the all-time leader in points scored and playoff games won. “Going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about,” James said after losing game 4 to the Denver Nuggets, crashing his Lakers out of the Western Conference Final playoffs. Asked later to clarify his statement, James told an ESPN reporter it was about “if I want to continue to play.” He later added, “I got to think about it.” James, 38, has arguably been the face of the NBA since he was drafted out of high school in 2003. He’s spoken about staying in the league long enough to possibly play with his son, Bronny James, who’s committed to play for the University of Southern California later this year and could be drafted as early as next summer.