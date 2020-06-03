LeBron Incredulous That Saints Quarterback Drew Brees Still Misunderstands Kaepernick’s Protests
The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James was furious with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees Wednesday afternoon. When an interviewer asked Brees for his views on former San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality, Brees said, “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” LeBron tweeted, “WOW MAN!! Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of Flag of United States and our soldiers(men and women) who keep our land free.” James went on to say that his father-in-law, a military veteran, never found Kaepernick’s protests disrespectful. Protests around the country over the death of George Floyd in police custody have renewed focus on Kaepernick’s protests while in the NFL.