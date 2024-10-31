Politics

LeBron Invokes Civil Rights Struggle While Endorsing Harris

SLAM DUNK

The basketball star posted a statement to X on Thursday.

Grace Harrington
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

LeBron James #6 of Team United States drives to the basket against Team Serbia during the second half of the Men's Group Phase - Group C game between Serbia and the United States on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on July 28, 2024 in Lille, France.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

NBA superstar LeBron James endorsed Kamala Harris on Thursday, posting a somber video highlighting Donald Trump’s incendiary racial comments on X. “What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!” James wrote. The minute-long video overlaid Trump’s comments with images from the civil rights movement, including Emmett Till’s mother crying over his casket and police officers spraying protestors with fire hoses. “These are troublemakers, look?” Trump said over clips of civil rights marches interspersed with clips of Black Lives Matter protests. The video also begins with comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s joke at the former president’s Madison Square Garden rally that he “carved watermelons” with a Black friend for Halloween. “Of course I hate these people. And let’s all hate these people because maybe hate is what we need,” a clip of Trump said. The video ended with the message, “Hate takes us back.”

Read it at X
Grace Harrington

Grace Harrington

Breaking News Intern

grace.harrington@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
mediaJimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump’s Garbage Truck Stunt: Trash Goes in Back
Michael Boyle
politicsMAGA Bros Are Freaking Out Because So Many Women Are Voting
Sean Craig
politicsSupreme Court Sends Up a Massive MAGA Flare Days Before Vote
Shan Wu
politicsTrump: My Own Staff Beg Me to Stop ‘Inappropriate’ Talk About Women
Sean Craig
mediaJoy Behar Unwittingly Reveals ‘The View’ Co-Host’s Lesbian Romance On Air
Liam Archacki