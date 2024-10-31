LeBron Invokes Civil Rights Struggle While Endorsing Harris

NBA superstar LeBron James endorsed Kamala Harris on Thursday, posting a somber video highlighting Donald Trump’s incendiary racial comments on X . “What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!” James wrote. The minute-long video overlaid Trump’s comments with images from the civil rights movement, including Emmett Till’s mother crying over his casket and police officers spraying protestors with fire hoses. “These are troublemakers, look?” Trump said over clips of civil rights marches interspersed with clips of Black Lives Matter protests. The video also begins with comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s joke at the former president’s Madison Square Garden rally that he “carved watermelons” with a Black friend for Halloween. “Of course I hate these people. And let’s all hate these people because maybe hate is what we need,” a clip of Trump said. The video ended with the message, “Hate takes us back.”

X