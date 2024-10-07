LeBron and Bronny James Just Made NBA History
FAMILY MATTER
LeBron and Bronny James became the first father and son to play together in an NBA game on Sunday night as their Los Angeles Lakers took on the Phoenix Suns in a preseason game. Bronny, who was coincidentally celebrating his 20th birthday Sunday, played alongside his 39-year-old father for around four minutes in the second quarter. LeBron, who has a habit of making history in a league for which he’s the all-time top-scorer, said the moment meant “everything” to him. “For someone who didn’t have a dad growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids,” LeBron said. “Then ultimately, to be able to work with your son, I think it’s one of the greatest things that a father could ever hope for or wish for.” Bronny said he was “psyched” but that it nevertheless felt like a “normal game with my teammate.” He added that he was simply “trying to live in the moment and do my job and find my role.” The Lakers, who ultimately lost to the Suns 118-114, chose Bronny as a second-round draft pick over the summer.