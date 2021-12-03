LeBron James Cleared to Play After COVID False Positive

Read it at USA Today
LeBron James has been cleared for takeoff. After two negative COVID-19 tests taken 24 hours apart, he’ll likely join the Lakers against the Clippers on Friday. The NBA said in a statement that James had received a positive COVID test Nov. 29, one of several that delivered “conflicting results,” but his recent negative tests have shown he has not contracted a breakthrough infection. He had been placed on COVID watch because of the inconclusive results, in accordance with the league’s safety protocols, causing him to miss multiple games.