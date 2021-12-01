CHEAT SHEET
    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty

    LeBron James will miss yet another Los Angeles Lakers game, this time against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night, as he follows NBA protocols for COVID-19. Vaccinated players like James must “enter health and safety protocols” after either testing positive for the coronavirus or receiving inconclusive results. If James receives negative test results on consecutive days, he will be allowed to return to play. Tuesday’s game is the latest in a slew of matchups James has been forced to miss this season following multiple injuries and a suspension.

