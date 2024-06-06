LeBron Is a Fan of Lakers’ Rumored Top Pick for Coach
COACH SHOPPING
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly vying for UConn’s men’s basketball coach, Dan Hurley, to fill the team’s coaching void next season. Hurley, who is a top pick for Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and governor Jeanie Buss, is reportedly entertaining the idea of coaching the team, according to ESPN. Hurley has said previously he would like to elevate from the NCAA to the NBA and that the Lakers were a franchise he’d be interested in, one source close to the deal told ESPN. The Lakers have considered other candidates including the New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego, former player JJ Redick, Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell and Nuggets assistant coach David Adelman, according to ESPN. Hurley has led UConn to back-to-back finals in the NCAA in 2023 and 2024 seasons and has a record of 141-53 over his six seasons coaching UConn. LeBron James, who is a free agent but is expected to re-sign with Lakers next season, has given his approval for Hurley, writing in an X post on April 24, “He’s so DAMN GOOD!!! Along with his staff. Super creative with their [offense]! Love it.”