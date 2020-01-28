CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
LeBron James Posts Heartbreaking Message to Kobe Bryant
‘UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN’
LeBron James broke his silence Monday on the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, writing on Instagram he was “sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had.” Bryant had called James the night before his death in a helicopter crash Sunday to congratulate him on leapfrogging past Bryant to move into third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. “I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!!” James wrote Monday. “Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation.”