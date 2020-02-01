CHEAT SHEET
LeBron James Reveals Kobe Bryant Tribute Tattoo
IN MOURNING
Read it at Instagram
LeBron James is paying tribute to Kobe Bryant with a tattoo of a coiled snake on his thigh. On Friday, James revealed a close-up of the new ink in an Instagram post that called Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash last weekend, “my brother.” The tat includes the two numbers Kobe wore for the Lakers, a rose, and the words “Mamba 4 Life.” James and Bryant, who never played on the Lakers together, were friends and competitors. LeBron passed Kobe on the all-time scoring list days before the accident that killed the NBA superstar, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others.