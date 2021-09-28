CHEAT SHEET
LeBron: I Was a Vaccine Skeptic, But I Got the Jab
LeBron James said Tuesday that he was a skeptic of the coronavirus vaccine but that he ultimately decided to get inoculated. According to Sports Illustrated, James said, “I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family, and things of that nature. I know that I was very [skeptical] about it all, but after doing my research, and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited for not only me but for my family and for my friends, and that's why I decided to do it.” The Lakers’ general manager Rob Pelinka said last week that all his players would have to be vaccinated by the season opener on Oct. 19.