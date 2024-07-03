LeBron James Signs $104M 2-Year Deal to Stay at the Lakers

LeBron James will be staying at the Los Angeles Lakers after agreeing to a two-year, $104 million maximum deal, according to ESPN. Sources told the network that the deal also includes a player option for the 2025/26 seasons and a no-trade clause.

The 39-year-old’s deal means he’ll be at the same franchise as his 19-year-old son, Bronny, who was drafted by the Laker’s as the eyebrow-raising 55th overall pick last week. Not only has there never been a father and son to play alongside each other in the same NBA team, no father-son combo has ever played in the league at the same time for any teams.

LeBron, who is widely considered one of the greatest players in history, last season became the first person to make 20 All-Star teams, eclipsing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He also holds the NBA record for career regular season points (40,474), while his 20 All-NBA selections and 13 first-team All-NBA selections are also unmatched in the sport. He’ll turn 40 in December.

“It’s for sure amplified the amount of pressure,” Bronny James said Tuesday of the opportunity to play with his legendary father. “I’ve already seen it in (social) media and on the internet and stuff talking about (how) I might not deserve an opportunity. But I’ve been dealing with stuff like this for my whole life. It’s nothing different. It’s more amplified for sure, but I can get through it.”