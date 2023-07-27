LeBron James Speaks About Son Bronny’s Shocking Cardiac Arrest
‘SAFE AND HEALTHY’
NBA superstar LeBron James offered a heartfelt first glimpse into his thoughts on Thursday as his 18-year-old son Bronny recovers from a cardiac arrest suffered during a basketball workout. “I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great,” James tweeted. “We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!” The incident occurred at Bronny’s college, the University of Southern California, on Monday morning and sent the young basketball player to the intensive care unit. TMZ reported that first responders found Bronny unconscious. Fortunately, his condition has stabilized.