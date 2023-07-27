LeBron James Speaks About Son Bronny’s Shocking Cardiac Arrest

CHEAT SHEET
    A picture of LeBron James with his son Bronny James. LeBron James broke his silence on Twitter after Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California.

    Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

    NBA superstar LeBron James offered a heartfelt first glimpse into his thoughts on Thursday as his 18-year-old son Bronny recovers from a cardiac arrest suffered during a basketball workout. “I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great,” James tweeted. “We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!” The incident occurred at Bronny’s college, the University of Southern California, on Monday morning and sent the young basketball player to the intensive care unit. TMZ reported that first responders found Bronny unconscious. Fortunately, his condition has stabilized.

