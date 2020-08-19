LeBron James Sports Fake MAGA Hat With Powerful Message

CHEAT SHEET
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James entered the first NBA playoff game of this shortened season against the Portland Trail Blazers wearing a red hat with a powerful message. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” was crossed out and in its place was written, “ARREST THE COPS WHO KILLED BREONNA TAYLOR.” In an Instagram post showing off the statement piece, James wrote, “By Any Means!! Lets Get It,” followed by the hashtag #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor.
Earlier this year, James called out Fox News host Laura Ingraham for her hypocrisy over which athletes are allowed to express political opinions. He promised his fans at the time, “I won’t stop until I see CHANGE.”