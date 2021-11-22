LeBron James Suspended by NBA After ‘Recklessly’ Bloodying Isaiah Stewart During Game
ELBOW ROOM
LeBron James has been suspended for “recklessly hitting” Isaiah Stewart in the face during the Lakers-Pistons game on Sunday night, the NBA said. The one-game suspension is James’ first in his 19-year career. Stewart has been suspended for two games after officials assessed he had “escalated an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing” James. The NBA legend was ejected for a flagrant foul after elbowing Stewart while boxing him out for a rebound, leaving the Piston with blood running down his face. Stewart, who was also ejected, had to be held back by other Detroit players and game officials as he tried to charge James, who reportedly tried to track down Stewart’s number after the dispute to apologize. He will now have to skip the Lakers’ next game, a face-off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.