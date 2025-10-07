LeBron James Teases Major ‘Decision’ Announcement
LeBron James has promised to announce the “decision of all decisions” on Tuesday, sparking retirement rumors. The million-dollar question, however, is what it entails. The Hall of Famer posted a cryptic video on X, showing him taking a seat in a gymnasium in an interview setting. The message, according to Yahoo! Sports, evokes memories of his 2010 ESPN special, “The Decision,” in which he announced his move from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Miami Heat. He’s even wearing a similar striped shirt in the teaser and included #TheSecondDecision in the caption. There is no definitive information about what the 21-time NBA All-Star plans to announce. It could be related to Amazon’s Prime Day, which begins on Tuesday. He has promoted the event in the past, but he could also be announcing a sporting decision. James’ will be 41 in December, having enjoyed a virtuoso career that saw him first step into the NBA in 2003. During training camp this year, James expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season. He showed little sign of slowing down last season, either. He registered 24.4 points and 8.2 assists per game for the Lakers.