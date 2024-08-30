Ride Into Labor Day With Huge Deals on This Top-Rated E-Bike
LABOR DAY DEALS
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
There’s nothing quite like riding into a holiday weekend in style–especially if it’s with a new bike. Lectric eBikes is offering a massive Labor Day sale through Sept. 2 on its bestselling models. Whether you’re shopping for the brand’s top-seller, the XP 3.0, which is currently on sale for $1,199 ($355 less than its normal price), or the mountain bike that is the Lectric XPeak, featuring 26-inch tires and a 1310 motor, you can rest assured that you won’t have to pay for shopping and your new eBike will have a one year warranty.
Lectric eBikes Sale
If you’re looking for a smaller piece to help get you to and from work, you can save $148 on the foldable electric commuter bike (aka, the XP Lite 2.0) Available in colors, Lavender Haze, Sandstorm, Lectric Blue, and Arctic White, you can ride this 49-pound bike in style anywhere between 45 and 80 miles with its LCD color display and hydraulic brakes before folding it up and storing it before your next use. With more than nine bikes on sale, it’s unlikely that you won’t be able to find one of these machines you can use year-round. After all, there’s a reason why this eBike brand has amassed more than 25,000 five-star reviews and we have a feeling that after you get your hands (and feet) on one of these, you’ll leave one, too.