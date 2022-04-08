Block Out Noise Pollution From Your Looud Neighbors With This Next-Level White Noise Machine

If you’re like me, you're quite sensitive to noise, which means getting a good night's sleep is a little bit harder—especially if you have roommates or inconsiderate noisy neighbors. If you also have kiddos at home, keeping them asleep with noise pollution is yet another obstacle to battle. Fortunately, investing in a high-quality white noise machine like The LectroFan EVO sleep sound machine can help you get to sleep and preserve your sanity.

The LectroFan EVO white noise machine uses state-of-the-art technology to generate dynamic, realistic fan sounds, and calming ocean sounds to help block intrusive noises so you can relax, unwind, and fall asleep easier. What’s neat is that there are ten fan sounds, ten white, pink, and brown noises, and two variations of ocean noises.

Even if you have other family members watching TV or listening to music when you're trying to hit the hay—or neighbors throwing a loud party, just turn this white noise machine on and you'll be drifting away in no time. Not only can you set a timer for sound control, but the Evo offers a headphone connector and portable speaker to match your environment and sleep style. This white noise machine has helped block out noise from the street and noisy neighbors so that my family and I can sleep soundly without having to move to another house.

LectroFan EVO Guaranteed Non-Looping Sleep Sound Machine Buy at Amazon $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns

