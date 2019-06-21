Facebook Reverses Its Ban on Led Zeppelin’s ‘Houses of the Holy’ Album Cover

As it faces accusations of disseminating Russian misinformation, failing to properly guard its users’ data, and contracted content moderators suffering under horrific conditions, Facebook has focused its energies on banning and then unbanning one of the most iconic album covers of all time, The Guardian reports. When music website Ultimate Classic Rock uploaded an image of Led Zeppelin’s 1973 Houses of the Holy album to the platform, the album cover, which showed nude children frolicking rocks on Northern Ireland’s Giants Causeway, triggered a takedown by the social-media giant. However, Facebook this week overturned the ban, saying they recognized it was a culturally significant image. “Our nudity policies have become more nuanced over time,” Facebook states in its guidelines. “We understand that nudity can be shared for a variety of reasons, including as a form of protest. Where such intent is clear, we make allowances for the content.” Samantha Gates, one of the nude children on the album cover, said in a 2007 interview that “We were naked in a lot of the modeling shoots we did, nothing was thought of it back then.”