Lee Zeldin Attacker Was ‘Drunk’ Iraq War Veteran David G. Jakubonis, Say Police
A 43-year-old Iraqi war veteran identified as David Jakubonis was arrested after breaching security in an attempt to stab Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) during a campaign speech in upstate New York Thursday evening, according to Monroe Sheriff’s Department. Jakubonis, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time, according to local media reports, was arraigned for second-degree attempted assault, which is a felony, and freed on his own recognizance, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Jakubonis climbed on stage during the speech with a weapon he swung toward Zeldin’s neck, telling him, “You’re done,” the statement said. Zeldin is running to become the governor of New York. A man identified as Joe Chenelly tackled and restrained Jakubonis, and later told Rochester First news, “When he said he served in Iraq, I got down hands on my knees and said, ‘You know, we’re going to get through whatever you’ve done here tonight.’” Chenelly is national director of the nonprofit veterans service group AMVETS and a candidate for state office on the Republican and Conservative Party tickets.