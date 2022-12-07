Zeldin Won’t Challenge RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel—but Calls for ‘Fresh Blood’
TIME FOR CHANGE
New York Rep. Lee Zeldin—who previously said he was “seriously considering” a bid for Ronna McDaniel’s position as chair of the Republican National Committee—revealed Wednesday that he won’t be running against her, but still thinks it’s time for some “fresh blood.” “I won’t be running for RNC Chair at this time with McDaniel’s re-election pre-baked by design, but that doesn’t mean she should even be running again,” he said in a tweet. His decision came after most of the RNC’s members put their John Hancocks on a letter endorsing her for a fourth term. “Change is desperately needed, and there are many leaders, myself included, ready and willing to step up to ensure our party retools and transforms as critical elections fast approach,” Zeldon insisted, the day after Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff win in Georgia. “However, the issue is Chairwoman McDaniel’s re-election appears to already be pre-baked, as if the disappointing results of every election during her tenure, including yesterday in Georgia, do not and should not even matter.”