NOT-SO-GOOD BOY
Left in Car on Its Own, Florida Dog Shifts Into Reverse and Drives in Circles for an Hour
A Florida dog briefly left on its own in a car shifted the vehicle into reverse and spent an hour doing donuts in a cul-de-sac on Thursday morning, local news station WPTV reports. Police said the Black Labrador's owner had stepped out of the car for a moment when the dog somehow put the car into reverse. Neighbors watching the incident said the dog went around and around in a perfect circle, until it hit a mailbox, a trash can, and took out some bricks in front of a house. Police were able to halt the dog's joyride by using a password to open the driver's side door. The dog was unharmed, and no one else was injured. Resident Anna Sabol recalled seeing a few police cars respond to the incident. “I laughed. I thought they should give that dog a license to drive,” she said. “He was a better driver than a lot of them I’ve seen.” When it was all over, Sabol said the dog looked pretty pleased with itself. “He was doing pretty good until he hit the mailbox. He went around for about an hour without hitting anything at all.”