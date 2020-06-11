Lefty Advocacy Outfit Enlists PR Strategist to Clean Up Its Wikipedia Page

A network of progressive groups that’s seeded some of the most influential Democratic activist groups in the country is turning its attention and considerable resources to another task: sanitizing its Wikipedia page.

Arabella Advisors, a philanthropic consulting firm, has enlisted a digital consultant employed by the public-relations firm Porter Novelli to push for the deletion of portions of its Wikipedia page that the group deems biased or unreliable. It’s targeted excerpts on the page sourced to conservative news organizations and a leading good-government watchdog group, according to Wikipedia edit logs.

Arabella and a pair of affiliated nonprofits—the Sixteen Thirty Fund and the New Venture Fund—have grown in prominence of late as they’ve worked to incubate scores of organizations, most of them left-of-center, including Demand Justice, the leading Democrat-aligned advocacy group working to shift partisan control of the U.S. courts.