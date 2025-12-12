This Last-Minute Gift Preserves Precious Family Memories for a Lifetime

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
From home videos to old photos, everyone’s most meaningful family memories are often stored on tapes and prints—but they won’t last forever. That’s where Legacybox comes in. Trusted by over 1.5 million families, Legacybox digitizes your keepsakes so they can be shared for generations. After you place your order, Legacybox sends a secure, pre-labeled kit that lets you safely pack all your analog media, like tapes, photos, audio, and film. You can choose from five box sizes, ranging from the Starter kit for two items to the Vault, which holds up to 80 items. (Legacybox counts one item as either one tape, one reel, or 25 photos.)
Once your box is filled, you send it back using the prepaid shipping label. From there, Legacybox’s team of experts digitizes everything by hand. For added peace of mind, every item you send is assigned a barcode, allowing you to track it through every step of the process. When the digitization process is complete, you’ll get your original items back, plus copies stored in Legacybox Cloud (every kit includes a 30-day free trial), which you can download as often as you like for easy sharing. You can also add optional thumb drives and disc sets. For anyone running out of time, this is a last-minute gift that still feels thoughtful.