Legal Pimp Dennis Hof Wins Republican Primary in Nevada

Dennis Hof, a pimp who owns half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada and stars in the HBO adult reality-TV series Cathouse, won a Republican primary for the state legislature Tuesday. The famous pimp, who lives in the town of Pahrump, edged out three-term lawmaker and hospital executive James Oscarson. “It’s all because Donald Trump was the Christopher Columbus for me,” Hof told the AP. “He found the way and I jumped on it.” Hof is the author of a book titled The Art of the Pimp, has given himself the nickname “The Trump of Pahrump,” and held a rally with controversial Trump adviser Roger Stone. He’ll face Democrat Lesia Romanov in November, and will be the favored candidate in the Republican-heavy district.