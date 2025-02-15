Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
MLK’s Family Fears Trump’s Record Release Will Push FBI ‘Smears’
LEGACY IN MIND
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Updated 02.15.25 3:47PM EST 
Published 02.15.25 3:29PM EST 
Martin Luther King Jr.
MLK’s family is worried that Trump’s record release will include “smears” about the civil rights leader. Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

The family of Martin Luther King Jr. worries that a release of government documents ordered by President Donald Trump will revive “smears” the FBI pushed against the civil rights leader decades ago. Last month, Trump signed an executive order to divulge records related to the assassinations of King and former President John F. Kennedy—both frequent sources of conspiracy theories. But Axios has reported that the president denied a request from King’s family members to preview the records, which they fear will tarnish his reputation. “We know J. Edgar Hoover tried to destroy Dr. King’s legacy, and the family doesn’t want that effort to prevail,” a family friend told Axios. While King was fighting for civil rights for Black Americans during the 1960s, the FBI spied on him and tried to humiliate him by leaking details about King’s alleged affairs to the press. Another source close to the family confirmed that they are concerned about “smears” released “under the guise of transparency.” A White House spokesperson told Axios that the president denied the family’s request because he believes that “these records don’t belong to them. These are the public’s records.”

Read it at Axios

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2

Missouri Blames DEI for Slow Starbucks Orders in Lawsuit

GRANDE CLAIMS
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.15.25 2:48PM EST 
Published 02.15.25 1:01PM EST 
Starbucks barista
Starbucks barista Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Vox Media

CNN reports that Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed a lawsuit this week against Starbucks, arguing that the company’s DEI program is discriminatory and results in slower service. Starbucks denied the allegations, saying its DEI policy was “designed to ensure the strongest candidate for every job every time.” This lawsuit is an early example of what legal experts expect to be a wave of litigation following President Donald Trump’s executive order threatening federal investigations over “illegal DEI” programs, which the administration claims are “discriminatory.” Many corporations have been swiftly reviewing their DEI policies to try to comply with the new administration’s expectations. Missouri alleges that Starbucks’s DEI programs are a “pretext for ... unlawful discrimination” and race-based hiring, which it argues result in “more mistakes” at work and more expensive products. The company’s initiatives to increase minority representation include a minority mentorship program and employee resource groups, among others. Jason Schwartz, a lawyer with Gibson Dunn, called the lawsuit a “stretch” because it targets diversity programs that are open to everyone regardless of race.

Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Here’s How to Watch the Newest Season of CNN’s ‘Have I Got News For You’
THIS JUST IN
AD BY CNN
Published 02.15.25 12:00AM EST 
Smiling man in a navy blue blazer with a white shirt and pocket square against a bold red background.
CNN

Sometimes you come across a headline so outrageous you shake your head and think, “This has to be fake, right?” But more often than not, it’s all too real. That’s where Have I Got News For You comes in. This hit CNN show finds the funny in the week’s biggest stories.

Host Roy Wood Jr. leads comedians Amber Ruffin, Michael Ian Black, and a rotating lineup of guests—including the Daily Beast’s Joanna Coles in season one—through a series of games like “Missing Words” (where teams fill in the blanks of redacted headlines) and witty discussions that test their knowledge of current events.

The new season kicks off tonight at 9 PM ET/PT on CNN, with new episodes airing every Saturday and streaming the next day on Max.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Sheryl Crow Blasts ‘President Musk’ as She Sells Tesla in Viral Clip
IF IT MAKES YOU HAPPY
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 02.15.25 11:31AM EST 
Published 02.15.25 8:21AM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sheryl Crow attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Sheryl Crow attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Singer Sheryl Crow, 63, waved goodbye to her Tesla as she sold the electric car and blasted billionaire “President Musk” in a viral clip. “There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla,” Crow captioned an Instagram post rebuking Elon Musk’s intensifying political power as leader of the Department of Government Efficiency as well as President Donald Trump. Crow pledged to donate the money generated from the sale to NPR, “which is under threat by President Musk,” in hopes that “the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth.” The nine-time Grammy winner has been an outspoken political critic throughout the years—slamming fellow musician Jason Aldean for “promoting violence” in his Try That in a Small Town song. At the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., Crow assessed America’s current political climate as not “uplifting,” The Hill reported. She added that one must endure “rugged times” in order to “decide who we are in our humanity.” About her decision to sell the car, Crow wrote, “My parents always said … you are who you hang out with.”

Read it at Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Tennis Star Settles Doping Case With Three-Month Ban
GAME, SET, MATCH
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 02.15.25 9:22AM EST 
Published 02.15.25 9:06AM EST 
Jannik Sinner of Italy poses with the trophy during the Australian Open winner photo shoot at the Albert Park Lake, in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 27, 2025. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua via Getty Images)
Jannik Sinner of Italy poses with the trophy during the Australian Open winner photo shoot at the Albert Park Lake, in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 27, 2025. Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner has agreed to a three-month ban to settle a doping case that has plagued the men’s world No. 1 player since March 2024. Sinner, 23, tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid last year, alleging the substance was passed to him transdermally from “daily massages and sports therapy.” He was suspended following the tests, but he successfully appealed the decision and was ultimately found not at fault by the International Tennis Integrity Agency. However, the World Anti-Doping Agency lodged an appeal of the decision that it has agreed to drop on condition Sinner is suspended until May 4. “WADA accepts that Mr. Sinner did not intend to cheat, and that his exposure to clostebol did not provide any performance-enhancing benefit and took place without his knowledge as the result of negligence of members of his entourage,” the agency said in a Saturday statement. “However, under the Code and by virtue of CAS precedent, an athlete bears responsibility for the entourage’s negligence.” In a statement to CNN, Sinner expressed respect for “WADA’s strict rules” that are “an important protection for the sport I love.” He will be eligible to compete in the upcoming French Open.

Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

J.Crew’s Semi-Hidden Factory Sale Is Not To Be Missed
SALE ON SALE
Erica Radol 

Scouted Staff Writer

Published 02.14.25 7:43PM EST 
J.Crew Outlet Black Friday Sale
J.Crew Factory.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As an avid J.Crew fan, I can honestly say that the brand’s discount-laden factory store (the brand’s online outlet) is a great way to get high-quality wardrobe staples without the big price tag. J.Crew Factory always offers discounts up to 40 percent off J.Crew, but for a limited time, you can unlock even more savings from already discounted items. Right now, J.Crew Factory is offering 50 percent off everything sitewide (including clearance items!).

J. Crew Factory Store Weekend Style Event
Shop At J.Crew Outlet

Now’s the time to invest in evergreen staples like jeans and office-friendly blazers while they’re half off, or grab a few outwear essentials to round out your pre-spring lineup. The sale also includes tons of denim for just $50, pure cotton crewneck T-shirts for $20, and even new arrivals like versatile frocks and cashmere items. And the sale is not just for women; the gents’ and kids’ sections are equally full of additional savings.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Donald Trump, Elon Musk on ‘SNL’ 50th Anniversary Show Guest List
HOT TICKET
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 02.15.25 12:53AM EST 
Musk puts on sunglasses with Donald Trump behind him in a MAGA hat
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have been invited to Studio 8H for Sunday’s Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary show, per Puck News. On Monday, NBC revealed the long list of A-listers and SNL alums who will appear on the special, which will air as a live three-hour telecast from Rockefeller Center on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET. Trump and Musk’s past hosting gigs on the show have been a point of tension between SNL boss Lorne Michaels and the show’s staffers, according to new biography Lorne: The Man Who Invented Saturday Night Live. The book reports that some staffers blamed Michaels for Trump’s first election win, as he invited him to host the show ahead of the 2016 election. The book quotes some staffers as feeling “responsible for the national disaster” of Trump. Behind-the-scenes tension remained as Musk hosted in 2021, after which certain staffers saw that invite as confirmation Michaels had wanted to help his “billionaire friend” Trump. Puck reports that all 160-plus past SNL cast members will help fill seats in 8H’s 300-capacity room, along with former writers, producers, and other past hosts. Neither Trump nor Musk have confirmed their attendance.

Read it at Puck News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Rape Lawsuit Against Jay-Z, Diddy Dismissed By Accuser’s Lawyers
'FICTITIOUS'
William Vaillancourt
Updated 02.15.25 3:35AM EST 
Published 02.14.25 8:10PM EST 
US rapper Jay-Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024.
Jay-Z Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

A lawsuit alleging that Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs raped a 13-year-old girl at a 2000 MTV Video Music Awards after-party has been dismissed by the woman’s lawyers, Variety reported Friday. Attorneys Tony Buzbee and Antigone Curis filed the dismissal “with prejudice,” meaning that the lawsuit can’t be refiled in its current state. Carter, who had called the allegations “idiotic” when they were made public in December, issued a statement reading that “the frivolous, fictitious, and appalling allegations have been dismissed.“ He continued: “This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones, and I have endured can never be dismissed. This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions. The system has failed. The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally.” Combs remains charged with sex trafficking and racketeering, and denies all accusations against him.

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Trump Contemplates Paving Over the White House’s Rose Garden
GARDEN PARTY
Catherine Bouris
Published 02.15.25 12:48AM EST 
Donald Trump in the White House rose garden
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

According to a report from The New York Times, President Donald Trump is considering ripping up the grass in the White House’s iconic Rose Garden and paving over it, which would result in something similar to his patio at Mar-a-Lago. Designers have already drafted potential plans for how to handle the transformation of the garden, and Trump has been weighing whether or not to use limestone, and whether there’s a possibility of installing hardwood floors for dancing. Despite what sounds like a fairly hideous transformation in the works, there’s at least one silver lining: the roses will not be removed. The renovation is just one of many potential changes Trump is considering; others include hanging a grand chandelier from the ceiling of the Oval Office, and he’s apparently already covered much of the formerly empty space on the Office walls with portraits of presidents and other images, including a framed New York Post front page featuring Trump’s post-indictment mug shot.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Justin Baldoni Seeks to Block Blake Lively’s ‘Fishing Expedition’ for Phone Records
GONE FISHIN'
Catherine Bouris
Published 02.14.25 9:23PM EST 
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively
Getty Images

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle wages on, with Baldoni asking a judge on Friday to prevent Lively from accessing years of his phone and text records. As Variety reports, Baldoni’s team is arguing that the records could reveal sensitive location data as well as the filmmaker’s browser history. In a letter to the court, Baldoni’s lawyer Mitchell Schuster wrote, “It is hard to overstate how broad, invasive, and atypical these subpoenas truly are. This is civil litigation, not a criminal prosecution, and [Lively and Reynolds] are not the FBI.” The move came after Lively’s lawyers filed subpoenas earlier this week to AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile in an effort to seek additional evidence for Lively’s case against Baldoni, which argues that Baldoni, Lively’s director and co-star in 2024’s It Ends With Us, engaged in an unlawful smear campaign against her in retaliation after she accused Baldoni of misconduct on set. Baldoni’s legal team described the latest request as a “massive fishing expedition.”

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Bethenny Frankel Swears by No7’s Under $50 Anti-Aging Serum
WALLET-FRIENDLY
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Published 01.17.25 5:01PM EST 
No7 Future Renew Serum
No7.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for effective anti-aging skincare formulas that don’t cost the sum of a monthly mortgage payment, take a cue from reality TV star Bethenny Frankel. Frankel, who has amassed quite the following on TikTok over the years, uses the platform to showcase her favorite products, including both luxury and drugstore formulas.

One of her favorite brands for skincare and cosmetics is No7—specifically, its Future Renew collection. Each formula in the line is affordably priced under $50 but, according to Frankel, looks, feels, and performs like higher-end counterparts.

No7 Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum
See At No7$40

One of her favorites is the Future Renew Damage Reversal Eye Serum. The lightweight anti-aging serum is formulated with Pepticology, the brand’s new and patent-pending peptide technology. This technology is formulated to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while aiding in the skin’s natural repair process for a firmer, brighter, and smoother complexion. Frankel also notes that the wallet-friendly serum layers well with other skincare products (she uses it under her moisturizer), and it “plays well with makeup.”

While skincare is always a worthy splurge (after all, our skin is our biggest organ), you don’t have to shell out $100+ for effective formulas that target the visible signs of aging.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
86-Year-Old Man Who Shot Ralph Yarl, Teen Who Rang Wrong Doorbell, Pleads Guilty
PLEA DEAL
Catherine Bouris
Published 02.14.25 10:40PM EST 
Rally for Ralph Yarl
Chase Castor/Getty Images

Andrew Lester, an 86-year-old resident of Kansas City, Missouri, has pleaded guilty in the case of the 2023 shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, a local teenager who rang his doorbell by mistake, CNN reports. Lester’s trial was scheduled to begin next week, where he would have faced charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action; in pleading guilty, he accepted a lesser charge of second-degree assault, which carries a sentence of up to seven years compared to the former’s sentence of anywhere from 15 to 30 years. Yarl was shot when he mistakenly rang Lester’s doorbell, thinking he was at a different house to pick up his twin siblings from their friends’ home. Lester, whose attorney argued he was acting in self-defense because he was terrified, shot the teenager twice. Despite being shot in the head and the arm, Yarl survived. He has since gone on to graduate high school. Lester will be sentenced on March 7.

Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
IRS Gets Ready to Lay Off Thousands Following DOGE Visit
TAX CUTS
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.15.25 3:37AM EST 
Published 02.14.25 7:53PM EST 
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 14: US President Donald Trump exits from Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport on February 14, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. President Trump is scheduled to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago home. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 14: US President Donald Trump exits from Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport on February 14, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. President Trump is scheduled to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago home. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Internal Revenue Service is reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of its workers during its busiest time of year—tax season.

The agency, which has more than 100,000 employees, is planning to begin layoffs as early as next week, according to The New York Times.

Just yesterday, news broke that Gavin Kliger, a 25-year-old member of Elon Musk’s DOGE squad, had arrived at IRS headquarters.

“The Internal Revenue Service will be looked at like everybody else,” President Donald Trump said in a presser on Thursday. “Just about everybody is going to be looked at.”

The Office of Personnel Management ordered officials in all agencies to fire any probationary employees, workers who have new positions, or those who do not have full job protections. Reuters reported that the IRS has around 16,000 probationary workers alone, making up more than 10 percent of its workforce. The Washington Post wrote that treasury officials are in discussions to lay off “roughly 9,000 employees.”

In the Biden administration, the former president had worked to add more employees to assist with IRS collections. Now, Trump’s team seems to be undoing that effort. Multiple reports said that the layoffs plan to target tax collection workers in particular.

DOGE team members have been scouring multiple government agencies in recent weeks. On Feb. 4, Musk tweeted out a poll that asked: “Would you like @DOGE to audit the IRS?”

The impact this could have on the agency as an anticipated 140 million tax returns are filed before the April 15 deadline is unknown. Late last year, the IRS was stripped of $20 billion in funding after a government shutdown loomed over D.C.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
PoliticsWhite House Stuns Social Media With Bizarre Valentine’s Day Message to Migrants
Liam Archacki
PoliticsMAGA Influencer, 26: Elon Musk Has Fathered 13th Kid With Me
Catherine Bouris
PoliticsAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Trump Border Czar: ‘Learn to Read’
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsDOGE Website Posts Classified Information, Worrying Intelligence Officials
Liam Archacki
PoliticsLuigi Mangione Makes First Public Statement Since Arrest
Catherine Bouris