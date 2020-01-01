CHEAT SHEET
    Legal Weed Sales Start in Illinois, State Pardons 11,000 Marijuana Convictions

    Illinoisians began the decade buying freshly legal recreational marijuana, with some customers—over the age of 21 with a valid state ID—waiting in line for weed dispensaries beginning at 4 a.m. A day earlier, Gov. J. B. Pritzker granted more than 11,000 pardons for low-level marijuana convictions. State residents can legally possess up to 30 grams of the flower, 500 milligrams of THC in edibles, or 5 grams of concentrate. “Cheers to lighting up the start of 2020!” one dispensary wrote on its Facebook page.

