Legendary 1,200-Year-Old Robin Hood Oak Tree Dies
For the first time in 1,200 years, the Major Oak tree in Sherwood Forest did not sprout its leaves for spring. The tree, which has a 28-meter canopy and a width of 11 meters, was declared dead on Thursday, but its significance extends far beyond its age; the Major Oak, located in Nottingham, England, was said to have sheltered Robin Hood. In Folklore, the generous 13th-Century bandit provided for the poor by stealing from the rich and used this tree for his shelter. The tree’s death is said to have been caused by many factors related to climate change, particularly by visitors’ footsteps in the forest, which have compacted the soil and prevented water from reaching the tree’s roots. According to Ed Pyne of the Woodland Trust, ancient trees are essential to conserve, yet their decline is frequently overlooked. “The tree’s failure to produce leaves this year is heart-breaking for everyone,” Hollie Drake, from the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, said in a statement Thursday. The Major Oak will be remembered as one of Europe’s oldest and most celebrated trees.