Legendary ’80s Band Announces Retirement: ‘Don’t Be Sad’

American thrash metal pioneers Megadeth are calling it quits. Frontman and founder Dave Mustaine announced Thursday that the band’s upcoming album will be their last, with a farewell tour set for 2026. “There’s so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional,” Mustaine said in a statement. “Most of them don’t get to go out on their own terms on top, and that’s where I’m at in my life right now.” The 63-year-old, who co-founded Metallica before being kicked out, founded Megadeth in 1983. He urged fans not to mourn the decision. “Don’t be mad, don’t be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years. We have done something together that’s truly wonderful and will probably never happen again,” he said. The announcement followed a cryptic teaser posted by the band on X on Wednesday. “The end is near.” Megadeth hasn’t unveiled its final album’s title, but preorder opens on September 26, according to the band’s website.

The Guardian