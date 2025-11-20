Legendary ’90s Rock and Roll Star Has Died at 63

Cheat Sheet
Motown Star, 85, Hit With Sex Assault Claims by Male and Female Employees
NEW ALLEGATIONS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 11.20.25 12:52PM EST 
Published 11.20.25 12:51PM EST 
Smokey Robinson's sexual assault allegations are now under criminal investigation.
Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Smokey Robinson is facing new sexual assault allegations from two more former employees—a man and a woman—piling even more pressure onto the Motown icon as he battles an expanding lawsuit he says is baseless. The new claims were filed this week as lawyers for four former employees—who sued Robinson in May—moved to add the additional accusers anonymously. The male accuser, a former car valet, alleges Robinson, 85, fondled himself in front of him and tried to place his hand on Robinson’s genitals. The female accuser, a former housekeeper like several of the original plaintiffs, claims Robinson repeatedly tried to make her touch him while he was showering. Robinson denies all allegations. His lawyer, Christopher Frost, told Rolling Stone that the latest accusers were “part of the same group of people who have conspired together against the Robinsons and are layering out their claims for maximum adverse publicity,” calling the case an “organized, avaricious campaign to extract money from an 85-year-old legend.” Robinson previously denied accusations from the first four women, which included rape. His wife of 23 years, Frances—also a defendant—is accused of labor violations and using “ethnically pejorative words and language.” The plaintiffs are seeking $50 million in damages. The Robinsons countersued in May for $500 million, alleging defamation and elder abuse.

Read it at The Guardian

2
Hollywood Producer Admits Trump Vote Came With ‘Blowback’
AFTER THE HUNT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.20.25 1:54PM EST 
(L-R) Producer Brian Grazer, Donald Trump, director Brett Ratner, Melania Trump and Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 2011.
(L-R) Producer Brian Grazer, Donald Trump, director Brett Ratner, Melania Trump and Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 2011. Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Oscar-winning producer Brian Grazer admitted he’s faced “blowback” in Hollywood circles after publicly admitting that he voted for Donald Trump last year. Grazer, 73, a longtime Democratic donor, was spotted palling around with Trump at a football game in December 2024, and later opened up about his support for Trump in a Fox Nation docuseries titled “Art of the Surge.” During an interview with Variety alongside Ron Howard, Grazer admitted “there was blowback” to his decision to vote for Trump, but said it hasn’t affected his bottom line. “No. I am what I am. I haven’t changed,” he said when asked by Variety if people still wanted to work with him, but admitted, “I don’t know if I should say anything more than that.” Grazer previously revealed that he’d been “canceled” by close friends after telling them he voted for Trump, but that he stood by his decision. “As a centrist, it was because I could feel and see Biden’s deterioration and the lack of direction in the Democratic Party at that time,” he told Fox, adding that he “just couldn’t” bring himself to vote for Kamala Harris, despite bankrolling her Senate campaign in 2015.

Read it at Variety

3
Locals Discover What’s Causing Mysterious Ocean Bubbles
INFLATED INTEREST
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.20.25 1:35PM EST 
Hermosa BEach CBS LA
CBS LA

A seaside community has been enthralled by a mysterious patch of Jacuzzi-like bubbles off their stretch of coast. Residents of Hermosa Beach in the L.A. area, California, have stood in the rain and speculated wildly about what could be causing it, the Los Angeles Times reports. “Definitely a submersible under there,” one person guessed on Facebook. A bait ball, a whale, an alien, and a gas release were all among the prospects touted by locals cited by the Times. All were wrong. People only began to get to the bottom of the bubbly mystery when a boat appeared next to it. When the boat arrived, Mark Zurales paddled out to it and spoke to those on board. He told the Times on Tuesday, “I was on the case, I had to go down there and see it.” When he reached the men on the boat, they told him they were laying fiber-optic cables. One of the contractors, Rick Devinney of Drake Traffic Control Services, told the newspaper that it is a “transpacific fiber optic cable runs under the Pacific Ocean from California to Asia.” “They’re blowing air out to make sure that the conduit is clear,” he said. “They’re making sure that everything is clear to add more cable.”

Read it at Los Angeles Times

4

Legendary ’90s Rock and Roll Star Has Died at 63

BREAKING INTO HEAVEN
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.20.25 1:24PM EST 
DUBLIN, IRELAND - JULY 09: Mani of The Stone Roses performs at Marlay Park on July 9, 2016 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Kieran Frost/Redferns)
DUBLIN, IRELAND - JULY 09: Mani of The Stone Roses performs at Marlay Park on July 9, 2016 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Kieran Frost/Redferns) Kieran Frost/Redferns

Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield, the legendary bass player and founding member of The Stone Roses, has died aged 63. His cause of death has not been revealed. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce the sad passing of my brother,” sibling Greg Mounfield posted on Facebook. Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown confirmed the news shortly afterward, writing “Rest in Peace Mani” in a post on X. Oasis’ Liam Gallagher also reacted to the news, writing “In total shock and absolutely devastated on hearing the news about Mani, my hero”. Rough Trade Records also paid tribute to Mounfield, calling him “the perfect example of how a bassist can be the beating heart of a band”. Born in Manchester, U.K., Mounfield rose to fame as a member of the Stone Roses, whose 1989 self-titled debut album was hailed for fusing rock music with rave culture and is frequently cited as one of the most influential albums of the 1990s. After leaving the Stone Roses in 1996, Mounfield joined Primal Scream in 2006, coinciding with an uptick in their creative and commercial success. He later rejoined the Stone Roses on their reunion tour from 2011 to 2017, which saw them play arenas and festivals around the world. His wife, Imelda, passed away from cancer in 2023.

Read it at NME

5
Oscar Winner’s Kids Reveal Why They Are Estranged From Their Dad
FAMILY DRAMA
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.20.25 12:50PM EST 
Richard Dreyfuss at the premiere of "Sweetwater".
Variety/Variety via Getty Images

Richard Dreyfuss’ son has revealed that “MeToo” allegations were the reason that he and his siblings became estranged from the Oscar-winner. In an interview with USA Today, Ben Dreyfuss, 39, said he and his siblings, Harry and Emily, are not expecting to receive any money from their 78-year-old father. “Everyone assumes my siblings and I are wealthy from our dad, and we’re all a bit too uncomfortable to make it clear, but we have no money from my dad,” Ben wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Nov. 13. “My dad has no money... If he did, we wouldn’t get it since we’ve been estranged ever since some complicated family drama to do with MeToo.” Ben said their estrangement began when his younger brother accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault in a 2017 BuzzFeed essay. Ben used his father’s Twitter account to support his brother, prompting someone to come forward and allege that the Mr Holland’s Opus star was himself guilty of sexual assault. “He blames us for that,” Ben said. Despite the estrangement, Ben said, “I love my father. I have always loved him.” Dreyfus welcomed his three children with ex-wife Jeramie Rain before the pair’s 1995 divorce. He married his third wife, Svetlana Erokhin, in 2006.

Ex-wife Janelle Lacey (left) and actor Richard Dreyfuss (second right), with the latter's children, Emily, Harry, & Benjamin.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty
Read it at New York Post

6
Stunned Historians Find Artifact Older Than the Pyramids in Wisconsin Lake
OLD AS DIRT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 11.20.25 11:33AM EST 
Published 11.20.25 10:46AM EST 
Wisconsin Historical Society
2021 Event - 1,200 year old canoe getting recovered from Lake Mendota. WHS Director and CEO Christian Overland (left) with Bill Quackenbush (right). Wisconsin Historical Society

A fleet of 16 canoes, some older than the Pyramids of Giza, has been found in a lake in Wisconsin. State maritime archaeologist Tamara Thomsen has systematically discovered and mapped the dugout canoes around Lake Mendota since the first was unearthed in 2021. The Wisconsin Historical Society announced the news on Wednesday, November 19. Researchers think they performed a similar role to e-bikes in modern cities, used and then parked for the next person. Radiocarbon dating suggests the oldest canoe is 5,200 years old. The pyramids were built around 4,500 years ago. Others are newer, like the first one Thomson found, which dates back around 1,200 years. Thomsen said canoe depositories were like how e-bikes “utilize docking stations for users to store bikes between riders. It’s a parking spot that’s been used for millennia, over and over.” She worked with Ho-Chunk tribal preservation officer Bill Quackenbush, who said, “The canoes remind us how long our people have lived in this region and how deeply connected we remain to these waters and lands.” Larry Plucinski, of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, said, “The canoes give us insight into a sophisticated travel network and interconnected communities who used their incredible skills and knowledge to live and thrive on lands where we still live and thrive today.”

Read it at Wisconsin Historical Society

7
United Flight Forced to Turn Back After Business Class Passenger Drops Laptop
BATTERY LIFE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.20.25 12:18PM EST 
A United Airlines Boeing B777-300ER on the taxiway at Heathrow Airport, west London. Picture date: Saturday December 28, 2024. (Photo by James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)
A United Airlines Boeing B777-300ER on the taxiway at Heathrow Airport, west London. Picture date: Saturday December 28, 2024. (Photo by James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images) James Manning - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

A United Airlines flight was forced to make a transatlantic U-turn on Wednesday after a passenger dropped a laptop down the side of a seat, triggering a serious safety protocol. Flight 925 was over the Atlantic, two hours into an eight-hour journey to Washington, D.C., from London when the pilot suddenly swung the 25-year-old Boeing 767 around and diverted to Dublin. According to crew members, a passenger’s laptop had become wedged between a business-class seat and the side wall and could not be retrieved, posing a fire hazard. The primary risk was posed by the device’s lithium battery, which can overheat and enter a state of “thermal runaway,” causing a rapid temperature increase in a short space of time. As the laptop was inaccessible, the crew might not know if the device was on fire until it was too late. “We don’t know the status of it, we can’t access it, we can’t see it,” pilots told air traffic control of the laptop, which had slipped into the cargo hold. “So our decision is to... find this laptop before we can continue over the ocean.” After landing in Dublin, the plane remained on the ground for nearly three hours for inspection. Passengers finally arrived in Washington Dulles around 1:14 a.m., approximately five hours behind schedule. The incident comes less than a month after a passenger aboard another United Boeing 767 dropped a laptop in a similar way, forcing a diversion.

Read it at Business Insider

8
Kim Kardashian Says She Is Secret Buyer of O.J. Simpson Item
BUY THE BOOK
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.20.25 11:57AM EST 

Kim Kardashian revealed she anonymously bid $80,000 to secure a Bible that her late father, Robert Kardashian, had gifted to O.J. Simpson. She said last week that the NFL player’s estate rejected her initial $15,000 offer, but in Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, she revealed she used an alias to buy it. “If anyone was wondering who won that O.J. Simpson auction, you best believe it was me,” she said. Simpson’s estate executor, Malcolm LaVergne, slammed her earlier comments. “I like how she’s trying to frame the story as I’m trying to keep it from her. No wonder she can’t pass the bar,” he said. She has been studying to become a lawyer for six years and revealed earlier this month that she failed the bar exam. Her father’s personal scripture has his name in gold lettering and a handwritten note. Kardashian, who was Simpson’s defense attorney in his 1995 murder trial of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, gifted the book after the killings. Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, was best friends with Brown Simpson. Kardashian skirted the controversial topic when she showed the gift to her daughter, Chicago. “You are not going to believe what it is, nor will you even care,” she said.

Read it at TMZ

9
Miss Universe Contestant Rushed to Hospital After Brutal Fall Off Stage
MISS ONE STEP
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.20.25 9:42AM EST 
Miss Universe Jamaica, Gabrielle Alexis Henry
Mohan Raj/Getty Images

A Miss Universe contestant was sent to another planet during a catwalk when she accidentally stepped off the stage. Miss Jamaica entrant, Dr. Gabrielle Henry, had to be carried from the room on a stretcher after her tumble, which drew gasps from the crowd. She had been competing in the preliminary round of the contest in Bangkok, Thailand. She was wearing a striking orange dress and was looking out at the audience when she plummeted from her podium. Viewers stood and craned to see the woman on the floor. When she was finally taken away via stretcher, the crowd applauded. She was taken to Paolo Rangsit Hospital. She did not suffer any broken bones. Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sport, Olivia Grange, said, “The entire country is praying for you, Gabrielle, and wishing you a full and speedy recovery.” In a post on Instagram, Miss Universe Jamaica said, “Medical professionals are attending to her care and have advised that she is not suffering from any life-threatening injuries; however, they continue to conduct tests to ensure her full recovery.” It added, “We kindly ask everyone to stay upbeat, lift her in prayer, and send positive thoughts as she receives the necessary medical care.”

Read it at The New York Post

10
Kevin Spacey Says He’s Homeless After Sexual Assault Claims
CHECKING IN
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 11.20.25 4:52AM EST 
Published 11.20.25 4:37AM EST 
Kevin Spacey during the Septimius Awards at Koninklijk Theater Tuschinski on September 4, 2025 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Kevin Spacey during the Septimius Awards at Koninklijk Theater Tuschinski on September 4, 2025 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. BSR Agency/Getty Images

Actor Kevin Spacey has claimed he is homeless after being shunned by Hollywood following a sex scandal. The 66-year-old was accused in 2017 of sexual assault by one man in 1986. He maintained his innocence and was cleared in court in New York in 2022. The following year, in London, he was cleared of other charges involving four men. But in an interview with The Telegraph, Spacey says he no longer has a house and has put all his possessions in storage. The star, who won Oscar awards for his roles in American Beauty and The Usual Suspects, said he lost his house due to “astronomical” legal costs over the last seven years. “I’ve had very little coming in and everything going out,” he said. “I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs, I’m going where the work is. I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain.” He said he hoped to make a comeback. “We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work,” he says. “And that will happen in its right time.” In the interview, Spacey also compared his cancellation to alleged communist sympathizers being blacklisted in Hollywood in the 1950s, saying “a lot of people were not guilty of what they were accused of.”

Kevin Spacey during the Gouden Televizier - Ring Gala at Koninklijk Theater Carre Amsterdam on September 4, 2025 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Kevin Spacey during the Gouden Televizier - Ring Gala at Koninklijk Theater Carre Amsterdam on September 4, 2025 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. BSR Agency/BSR AGENCY
Read it at The Telegraph

