Legendary 92-Year-Old Actor Returns to Red Carpet With Vin Diesel
The Dark Knight star Sir Michael Caine, 92, has made a rare outing on the red carpet to be honored with a lifetime achievement award. The virtuoso actor appeared in a wheelchair, guided by friend Vin Diesel at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Thursday. The pair was met with rapturous applause, accompanied by two-time Oscar winner Caine’s grandchildren. “Tonight is more special for me personally because I’ve been asked to recognize someone who you all know as one of the best actors who’s ever lived,” Diesel said, introducing Caine, with whom he worked in the 2015 movie The Last Witch Hunter. “He’s been somebody that, as Uma Thurman said, could play character roles or main roles, and all the while has more charisma in his finger than most people in Hollywood.” Caine wore a suave dark jacket, shirt and tie for the appearance, with Diesel in a similar, albeit tieless, ensemble. “Thank you for the welcome. My name is Michael Caine,” said the Interstellar star, whose career has spanned seven decades and finally came to an end in 2023. “I’m just so happy to be here. I’ve seen it on television but never won anything here, so I’m happy.”