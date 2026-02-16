Songwriter Billy Steinberg, widely regarded as one of the best songwriters of the ’80s and ’90s, died on Monday after a long battle with cancer. He was 75. Alongside his songwriting partner Tom Kelly, Steinberg was responsible for hits such as Madonna’s “Like A Virgin,” “True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper, “Alone” by Heart, and “Eternal Flame” by the Bangles. Following Kelly’s retirement in the ’90s, Steinberg continued to write, producing songs like “Too Little Too Late” by JoJo and “Give Your Heart a Break” by Demi Lovato. He and Kelly were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2011. In a 2004 interview, he said of his partnership with Kelly, “I would always be with him when we would write the songs, and sometimes I would have some input into the chords and the melodies. But he would do the majority of those things. Over the ’80s it just became clear to me that I was primarily a lyricist.” He is survived by his wife, Trina, his sons Ezra and Max, his sisters Barbara and Mary, and his stepchildren Raul and Carolina.
- 1Songwriter Behind Iconic Hits Dies After Cancer Battle💔Billy Steinberg co-wrote hits like “Eternal Flame” and “Like A Virgin.”
- 2Cops Reveal New Developments in Nancy Guthrie CaseUPDATESWalmart has been pulling online and in-store sales records for a certain type of backpack.
- 3Legendary Award-Winning Filmmaker Dies at 96OBSERVATIONAL EYEFrederick Wiseman’s work has earned him critical acclaim and multiple Emmy awards.
- 4Ice Rink Shooting at Boys’ Hockey Game Leaves 2 DeadHOCKEY HORROROne of the victims has been identified as the shooter.
- 5‘Law and Order’ Star Reunites With Ex Love After 27 YearsBACK TOGETHERThe couple first met 35 years ago in Italy.
- 6Surf Legend Killed in Brutal Home InvasionSHOCK LOSSArmed robbers murdered the surfer with his girlfriend present.
- 7Sports Illustrated Model Rushed to HospitalVACATION GONE WRONGSports Illustrated model Brooks Nader was rushed to the hospital with severe food poisoning.
- 8NFL Star Dies 'Suddenly' at 54 on Family TripSHOCKHe was picked up in the second round of the 1994 draft.
- 9’80s Rocker Says He’s ‘Not Dying’ After Tour CancellationKEEP ON ROCKINGDee Snider had to pull out of a planned world tour by Twisted Sister earlier this month.
- 10Elon Musk's Social Media Site Tanks as X Goes DownX MARKS THE SPOTReports of bugs started flowing in before 9 a.m. ET on Monday.
Authorities on Monday gave two updates on the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie. First, Guthrie’s family—which includes “all siblings and spouses”—have been ruled out as suspects, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Monday. “The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case. To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.” Secondly, Nanos told CBS News that investigators have reason to believe that the suspect’s clothing and mask, as seen in doorbell footage from the morning of Guthrie’s disappearance, were bought from Walmart. The black Ozark Trail Hiker backpack belonging to the suspect was sold exclusively at that store, CBS News also reported. Walmart has been pulling online and in-store sales records for that item, and police are reviewing security footage. The FBI provided a bit more detail about the suspect last week: “a male, approximately 5’9” - 5’10″ tall, with an average build." DNA testing on a black glove found near Guthrie’s home is underway. Guthrie was reported missing from her Tucson, Arizona home on Feb. 1.
Legendary Award-Winning Filmmaker Frederick Wiseman Dies at 96
Critically acclaimed documentary filmmaker Frederick Wiseman has died at 96. His family and distribution company, Zipporah Films, confirmed his death in a joint statement on Monday, reflecting on Wiseman’s impact on the film world. A cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. In a tribute, the company hailed Wiseman’s decades-long career, writing that he created “an unparalleled body of work” that served as a sweeping record of social institutions and everyday life, primarily in the United States and France. In a career spanning nearly six decades, Wiseman became known for his unflinching, observational style, turning his lens on institutions many take for granted. His most notable films include High School (1968), Welfare (1975), Public Housing (1997), and Domestic Violence (2002). Wiseman directed and produced more than 45 films through his company, earning widespread critical acclaim and multiple Emmy Awards, including for Law and Order (1969) and Hospital (1970). He was awarded an honorary Oscar at the 2016 Governors Awards. His final film, Menus-Plaisirs — Les Troisgros (2023), offered an intimate, four-hour look inside a three-Michelin-star French restaurant and the family behind it. Wiseman leaves behind his wife, Zipporah, two sons, David and Eric, and three grandchildren.
A high school hockey game in Rhode Island turned into a nightmare Monday afternoon after a shooting at an ice rink left two people dead and four others hospitalized. The violence erupted at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket during a boys’ matchup between Coventry and Blackstone Valley, according to WPRI. One of the deceased was identified as the shooter. Panic spilled beyond the rink as terrified witnesses fled the scene, with an employee at a nearby Walgreens calling 911 after people rushed into the store seeking safety, the outlet reported. Authorities have not yet released details on what led to the gunfire, but law enforcement is working together on the matter. Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said in a Facebook post that he is monitoring the situation with Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien as local and state authorities investigate. “I am praying for Pawtucket and everyone involved,” he concluded. The identities of the victims and the condition of those hospitalized have not yet been fully disclosed as the investigation remains ongoing.
Law & Order star Angie Harmon has cracked the case of her heart—thanks to a love story nearly three decades in the making. The 53-year-old actress hard-launched her relationship with photographer Tony Floyd in a Valentine’s Day Instagram post, sharing a carousel of cozy, loved-up photos captioned, “Happy Valentine’s Day Tony Floyd,” before adding a bold declaration: “I love you!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” But the romance didn’t come out of nowhere. In a follow-up post, Floyd revealed that the pair’s history dates back 35 years, to when they first met as 18-year-olds in Italy. He described them as “two kids scrambling for work, chasing modeling dreams, trying to build a life without starving along the way,” adding that there was an instant “spark”—even if “the timing wasn’t right.” The pair reconnected in their 20s but again found it wasn’t their time. Harmon later married former NFL player Jason Sehorn and had three daughters before divorcing in 2014 after 13 years of marriage. She was engaged to Days of Our Lives actor Greg Vaughan in 2019, but they split in 2021. Now, she has found love again with Floyd. “After twenty-seven years, our paths crossed again—by chance, or maybe by fate,” Floyd wrote. “Now the timing is right,” he said.
California surfing legend Kurt Van Dyke, 66, was brutally murdered Saturday during a violent home invasion at his residence in Puerto Viejo de Talamanca, Costa Rica. According to local outlets, two armed men broke into the home Van Dyke shared with his 31-year-old girlfriend, identified only as Arroyo, while she was in the shower. The attackers forced the couple into a room before fatally stabbing and strangling Van Dyke. Arroyo told authorities the men bound her hands and feet with zip ties and assaulted her during the ordeal. The assailants stole various valuables, including the couple’s 2013 Hyundai Elantra. Police later discovered Van Dyke’s body hidden under a bed, with a sheet covering his face and a knife nearby. The shocking killing has rattled the typically quiet coastal community. Roger Sam, president of Costa Rica’s Southern Caribbean Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, told La Nación the crime left him “deeply saddened,” noting the region had experienced a “long period of calm and tranquility.” Van Dyke, who earned the title of surf “King” of the Caribbean coast during his 1980s pursuit of the famed Salsa Brava break, had long since settled in Costa Rica, where he ran Hotel Puerto Viejo.
Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader was rushed to the hospital after suffering a frightening medical emergency mid-flight. The 29-year-old later revealed on Instagram that she had been treated for severe food poisoning, sharing a photo of herself lying on the floor of the plane, unable to move. “Very touch & go,” the post read. “Food poisoning: 1 Brooksie: 0.” Nader had been returning from a birthday vacation when she fell ill. In another image, she appeared wrapped in a blanket while someone helped her take small sips of a drink. The caption read, “The things Breaux Nader has to deal with smh.” A separate photo taken by the model showed an ambulance waiting on the tarmac outside the aircraft. She was holding a Styrofoam cup labeled “Twenty fine.” Nader later shared the ordeal on her Instagram Story, writing, “If you don’t get picked up in an ambulance when u land are you even having fun???” A short time later, she told followers she had been released from the hospital. “Made it out alive,” she posted alongside a photo of herself wearing a low-cut brown dress.
Retired Washington Commanders offensive lineman Tre’ Johnson has died at the age of 54, his wife said. The father of four died “suddenly and unexpectedly” during a family vacation on Sunday, the 1999 Pro Bowl pick’s wife, Irene, said in a statement on social media. “His four children, Chloe, EJ, EZ and Eden, extended family, friends, and I are devastated and in shock. If you know Tre’ you know what a devoted and loving father, he was to his children. Tre’ lived for his kids’ sports activities and supported them through every practice and game until he took his last breath,” she said. He was selected in the second round of the 1994 draft by Washington before joining the Cleveland Browns seven years later. After retirement, he became a history teacher in Maryland, but “his recent battles with health issues forced him to take a leave of absence,” his wife said. “We’re heartbroken to learn of the loss... Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” the Commanders wrote on X.
Veteran hair rocker Dee Snider has assured fans his “health challenges” that forced the cancellation of Twisted Sister’s tour are not too severe. “I’m not dying!” the 70-year-old singer announced on his House of Hair radio show. “No, not never; I mean, we’re all dying, but not immediately.” Snider had to clarify his condition days after Twisted Sister announced that the tour commemorating 50 years since the band first formed had to be cancelled due to the “sudden and unexpected” resignation of lead singer Snider, brought on by a “series of health challenges.” Snider, who, unlike others in the hair metal scene, has never drank or done drugs, clarified that his health problems are due to issues with his heart and arthritis, which would affect his performances, rather than anything terminal. While he is no longer touring with Twisted Sister, Snider told his fans that he still plans to host his radio show, as well as other work, such as directing a movie and writing. “You won’t see me on the stage kicking a-- like I used to, because that will mess me up,” he said.
The week has got off to a flyer for Elon Musk as his social media site, X, has gone down for thousands of users. Issues were reported worldwide, according to Down Detector, a site that tracks social media outages. Just before 9 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, more than 40,000 users had reported issues in the U.S. Posting, loading other users’ posts, and generally navigating the site were a problem when Daily Beast reporters ran a test. “Something went wrong. Try reloading,” was the error message. There were also more than 11,000 reports in the U.K. at the time of writing. Users in Canada, Australia, France and Germany, among other countries, have also been impacted. “User reports indicate problems with X (Twitter) since 8:42 AM EST. How is it affecting you? #XTwitterDown,” Down Detector wrote, quite ironically, on X. It is unclear what is causing the blackout. A similar outage affected tens of thousands of users last month.