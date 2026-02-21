Legendary Baseball Hall of Famer Dies at 89
Baseball has lost one of its most iconic World Series heroes. Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski, the Pittsburgh Pirates legend behind one of the most famous home runs in MLB history, has died at 89. No cause of death has been announced. The Pirates broke the news on Saturday in a statement on X, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that we relay the news of the passing of legendary Pirates and National Baseball Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski,” calling him a “beloved member of the Pirates family” who “will be deeply missed.” Mazeroski cemented his legacy in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series, when he launched a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to defeat the New York Yankees. Across a 17-year MLB career, the second baseman became synonymous with the Pirates franchise, later earning induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2001. Pittsburgh retired his No. 9 jersey in 1987 and featured him in the team’s inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2022. Mazeroski is survived by his sons, Darren and David, and four grandchildren.