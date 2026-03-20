Long-serving BBC Journalist Jenni Murray Dies at 75
Jenni Murray, the English journalist who hosted BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour for 33 years, died on March 12, age 75. Murray, who led the show from 1987 until 2020, was described as “a broadcasting icon,” by the outgoing BBC Director General Tim Davie. BBC Radio 4 controller Mohit Bakaya added that Murray “helped shape the national conversation with intelligence, rigor and a remarkable ability to connect with audiences.” Murray, who was made a Dame in 2011, interviewed the likes of Margaret Thatcher, Hillary Clinton, and Toni Morrison while at the BBC. Murray’s talent agency, Knight Ayton, told the BBC in a statement, “We started representing Jenni in 2020 as she was leaving Woman’s Hour after a long career at Radio 4. True to her spirit of fun, she surprised many by taking part in ITV’s The Real Full Monty to great acclaim the same year. The announcement of her participation made front-page news. Her reason for taking part was simple. To encourage more women to check for breast cancer.” Murray had announced a breast cancer diagnosis in 2006. No cause of death was given.