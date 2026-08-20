Iconic bodybuilder Dwayne Quamina died suddenly on Sunday after a bodybuilding competition. The former Mr. Olympia competitor, who lived in California, finished sixth at the 2026 Atlanta Pro Event on August 8 and 9. Quamina served in the Navy until 2016, when he turned to bodybuilding. He placed tenth at the 2016 Mr. Olympia tournament. Days before his death, the Trinidad and Tobago native posted a clip on social media stating that he was recovering from an illness. “I just felt like death,” Quamina said. He also shared a post weeks before his death in which he encouraged his 114,000 followers to “stop taking life for granted” and “go all the way and have zero regrets when it’s all over.” The post showed him working out in preparation for his Atlanta show. The well-respected muscleman is remembered as a positive and inspirational member of his community. “Dwayne was a loving yet fierce man, someone who protected and provided for his family while uplifting others with his presence, kindness, and unwavering spirit,” his friend Keri Valdez said. “His loss has left an unimaginable void in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.” His cause of death is unknown.

New York Post