Legendary Crooner ‘Loathed’ Trump
Frank Sinatra’s daughter Nancy has gone out of her way once again to remind people that her father hated President Donald Trump. Responding to a video of ICE officers harassing construction workers, Sinatra wrote on X on Friday, “This is not my father’s America. He would be devastated. Trump is so wrong in so may ways.” When someone replied with, “Your Dad would have loved Trump,” Sinatra hit back, writing, “Do some homework before you make a fool of yourself. My dad LOATHED Trump.” It’s not the first time Sinatra has gone to lengths to distance her father from Trump, particularly considering the president’s love of Sinatra’s music; she has previously said that her father loathed Trump in 2020 and again earlier this year, telling a troll on X that there was “not a chance” her father would have voted for Trump. Sinatra was a Democrat for much of his life, and maintained a close friendship with President John F. Kennedy, before switching parties in 1972 to endorse Richard Nixon. While Trump has previously made the dubious claim that Sinatra offered him advice, Sinatra’s former manager shared in his autobiography an anecdote that involved Sinatra telling Trump to “go f--k himself.”