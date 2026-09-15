Legendary Designer Bob Mackie’s Cause of Death Revealed

Iconic fashion designer Bob Mackie’s cause of death has been confirmed. Mackie, known as “the Sultan of Sequins,” died of pneumonia in Palm Springs, California, on Monday at age 87, his representatives told People. His team posted on Instagram that Mackie “lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do. His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world.” Mackie dressed some of the biggest names in entertainment during his career, including Tina Turner, Barbra Streisand, Diana Ross, Elton John, Carol Burnett, Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, and Liza Minnelli. When he was just 22, Mackie was credited with sketching the dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 when she sang “Happy Birthday Mr President” to John F. Kennedy. However, he is arguably best known for his long association with Cher, which began in the early 1970s when she was still married to Sonny Bono. Cher posted on X on Monday, “My dear Bob has gone up to heaven. Knowing him, he’s bringing Sequins, Beads, & his sketch pad. Good nite sweet Prince.” Mackie made some of Cher’s most iconic looks, from the feathered headpiece she wore to the 1986 Oscars to the sheer fishnet bodysuit and leather thong featured in the “If I Could Turn Back Time” video from 1989, where Cher straddled a cannon on the USS Missouri battleship.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

People