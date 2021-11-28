Legendary Designer Tom Ford Says ‘House of Gucci’ Made Him ‘Deeply Sad’
MIXED FEELINGS
Tom Ford, the legendary designer and former creative director of Gucci, says he felt like he had “lived through a hurricane” after watching the much-anticipated film House of Gucci. Ford penned an essay for Air Mail applauding both Lady Gaga and Adam Driver for their performances in the film, as well as the “impeccable costumes, stunning sets, and beautiful cinematography.” But the fashion and film powerhouse had a few notes for the film, including his revelation that he ultimately felt saddened after watching. “I often laughed out loud, but was I supposed to?” questioned Ford, adding that he felt the roles were “expanded to simply attract and then to placate the stars.”
He also took issue with what he described as an inaccurate portrayal of a moment between himself and Maurizio Gucci, the slain fashion designer for whom the film is titled. “As with most films based on a true story, facts are altered, characters are exaggerated, timelines warped—and, in the end, who cares as long as these alterations yield a great movie?” Ford shared that he ultimately felt “deeply sad” for several days after watching House of Gucci. “It was hard for me to see the humor and camp in something that was so bloody. In real life, none of it was camp. It was at times absurd, but ultimately it was tragic.”