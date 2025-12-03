Cheat Sheet
Legendary Blues Brothers Guitarist Dies at 84

Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.03.25 6:12PM EST 
Published 12.03.25 6:11PM EST 
Blues Brothers (Duck Dunn, Dan Aykroyd, Steve Cropper, John Belushi and Matt Murphy) perform.
Ed Perlstein/Getty Images

Steve Cropper, who was the lead guitarist for John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd’s band, the Blues Brothers, has died. He was 84. His son, Cameron, confirmed his death to Variety on Wednesday. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer had played with soul legends including Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, and several others. He was a founding member of Booker T. & the MGs and worked as an instrumentalist, producer, and songwriter at Stax Records. Cropper was born on Oct. 21, 1941, in Dora, Missouri, but moved to Memphis when he was nine and went on to shape the sound of the city’s soul music. He shot to fame in the early ’60s with Booker T. & the MGs, producing hits such as “Green Onions” and “Time Is Tight.” A younger generation knew Cropper from his work on the Blues Brothers’ 1979 album, “Briefcase Full of Blues,” which went double-platinum. He also worked on four of the act’s other albums and appeared in their eponymous 1980 film and its 1998 sequel, Blues Brothers 2000. Cropper is survived by his second wife, Angel, their two children, and two children from his first marriage.

Pamela Anderson Reveals What She Wants to Change Her Name to
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.03.25 6:33PM EST 
Published 12.03.25 4:45PM EST 
Pamela Anderson
WWD/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson is itching to shed her last name in favor of one that better honors her heritage. The Baywatch star told Vogue Scandinavia that the “closest person” to her throughout her life was her Finnish grandfather, Herman Hyytiäinen, and she would love to change her last name as a tribute to him. “Sometimes I don’t want to be Pamela Anderson,” she said. “I want to be Pamela Hyytiäinen. I would like to change my name, but they won’t let me,” she added, though she does not specify who “they” are. Anderson, who ditched her signature blonde look in October in favor of copper hair, said that when she sees herself in the mirror now, she thinks, “Who is that? Maybe it’s Pamela Hyytiäinen.” When Anderson’s family immigrated to Canada—where the star was born and discovered—they changed their last name to Anderson because it sounded more North American. The Last Showgirl star has since visited Finland. “I just wanted to go, to feel that connection. I’d love to go back to Finland, maybe with my sons,” she said, referring to her children, Brandon Thomas Lee, 29, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 27, whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee. “To find out more about myself, to explore that side of me. Maybe we will change my name and go back, to answer to my roots.”

MAGA Foe Named World’s Top Artist
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.03.25 12:23PM EST 
Bad Bunny performs onstage.
Bad Bunny performs onstage at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican-born artist who sparked MAGA outrage after being announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show, has been named the world’s most-played artist. The 31-year-old singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was named Spotify’s top global artist for the fourth time, with 19.8 billion streams in 2025. The “King of Latin Trap” previously earned the title in 2020, 2021, and 2022. His newly released album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, was also recognized as a top global album. “I never heard of him, I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it,” said President Donald Trump, 79, of the world’s most successful artist after he was announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show. In October, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement would be present at the Super Bowl. The singer previously told i-D magazine that he did not include the U.S. on his tour because he feared ICE raids. Despite the MAGA backlash, the singer appeared as a host on Saturday Night Live, where he mocked the MAGA criticism and quipped that Americans now have four months to learn Spanish before his 2026 performance.

Kooky Trump Ally Files to Run for Minnesota Governor
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.03.25 4:38PM EST 
Mike Lindell
Octavio Jones/Octavio Jones/Getty Images

Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow and wannabe MAGA main character, announced on Wednesday that he is considering running for governor of Minnesota. Lindell, a vocal 2020 election denier, has registered with the state’s Campaign Finance Board, allowing him to fundraise for his run, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported. He told the Star Tribune that his run for governor isn’t set in stone yet, but he will announce his official decision at a press conference next week. “I am going to announce either way on Dec. 11,” he said. Lindell, who in June was ordered to pay $2.3 million in a defamation lawsuit filed by an ex-Dominion Voting Systems employee, has twice publicly contemplated running for the position: in 2018 and 2022. During a long-winded rant on his Mike Lindell Show in April, apart from referencing his past as a “crack addict,” he challenged current Governor Tim Walz, saying that “no one wants” him. He also mentioned his possible governorship bid to Trump ally Steve Bannon during an October episode of his War Room podcast, to which Bannon replied, “Just go back and sell some pillows.”

Shock as NBA Champion Dies Suddenly at 57
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.03.25 3:07PM EST 
Published 12.03.25 2:56PM EST 
Elden Campbell #5 of the Charlotte Hornets in 2000.
Elden Campbell #5 of the Charlotte Hornets in 2000. The Sporting News/Sporting News via Getty Images

Elden Campbell, an NBA veteran center and champion, has died. He was 57. Campbell died suddenly on Monday, without being ill, but a cause of death has not been revealed, family sources told TMZ. The 6′11″ big man spent 15 years in the league and eventually won a championship in 2004 with the Detroit Pistons. He was drafted by his hometown team, the LA Lakers, out of Clemson in 1990, where he spent nearly nine years. On the Lakers, he found teammates in basketball legends such as Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. In the 1996-97 season, he averaged almost 15 points with the team. But his championship ring came from serving as a key bench player on the Pistons, which had Chauncey Billups and Ben Wallace, to defeat the Kobe-Shaq Lakers. Campbell also played for the Seattle SuperSonics, New Jersey Nets, the Charlotte Hornets, and New Orleans. Former Laker, Byron Scott, remembered his teammate fondly. “I just remember his demeanor. That’s why we nicknamed him ‘Easy E,’” Scott told the Los Angeles Times. “He was just so cool, nothing speeding him up. He was going to take his time. He was just easy. He was such a good dude. I loved Easy, man.”

Soloist Forced to Carry 243-Year-Old Violin Onto Flight Wrapped in Nothing But a Sweater
Janna Brancolini
Published 12.03.25 12:50PM EST 
Carolin Widmann with her violin wrapped in a sweater.
Instagram/Carolin Widmann

A soloist was forced to carry her 1782 Giovanni Battista Guadagnini violin in her arms through the Helsinki airport security and onto a flight to Germany after Lufthansa refused to let her bring the case as hand luggage. Carolin Widmann, who plays an average of 60 international concerts per year, had “tears running down her cheeks” as she wrapped the “precious and beloved” instrument in a sweater and held it for the entire flight from Helsinki, Finland, to Frankfurt, Germany, and then on to Leipzig, she wrote in a post on Instagram. Widmann said she’s a regular Lufthansa flyer and had never had a problem carrying her instrument. But this time, the ground crew in Helsinki refused to let her carry it on the plane, so she offered to buy a ticket for the violin. That wasn’t possible, though, because the flight from Frankfurt to Leipzig was fully booked, and the airline’s representatives told her she had to check the 243-year-old violin as if it were a regular suitcase. This, of course, was not an option, Widmann wrote, so she was forced to “do the unthinkable” and travel with the “bare” violin, out of its case, from Helsinki to Frankfurt and finally Leipzig.

Reality Stars Set to Divorce After 4 Years of Marriage
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.03.25 2:37PM EST 
Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Lemieux attend Netflix Summer Break at Santa Monica Pier.
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix

Love is Blind couple, Alexa and Brennon Lemieux, have split after four years of marriage. Alexa, 31, and Brennon, 35, married in 2021 on Season 3 of the show, which sees singles connect with potential matches in isolated pods without seeing each other’s faces. They had an instant connection after a couple of dates in the pods, a small soundproof room with each partner on the other side of a wall. The couple cut ties with the experiment’s other prospects and began dating exclusively after just a few encounters. Lemieux proposed and excitedly claimed he was “so obsessed” and “in love” with Alexa. After meeting face-to-face, the couple married and announced on the season finale in November 2022 that they had moved in together. In July 2024, they welcomed daughter Vienna Ziva Lemieux. On Wednesday, Alexa shared a statement on her Instagram announcing the couple’s split. “[Our] journey as a married couple is coming to an end,” she said. The two claim they are “committed to navigating this transition with compassion.”

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Kid ‘Mortified’ by Smooch With Much Younger Star
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 12.03.25 4:56PM EST 
Published 12.03.25 1:23PM EST 
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothee Chalamet are seen at the "Marty Supreme" movie set in Central Park, Manhattan on October 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothee Chalamet are seen at the "Marty Supreme" movie set in Central Park, Manhattan on October 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gwyneth Paltrow’s teenage kids had a mixed reaction to paparazzi pics of her smooching Timothée Chalamet, 29, on the set of her latest movie, the star admitted in a new interview. Paltrow, 53, returned to the big screen to play an aging actress who has an affair with Chalamet’s character in the upcoming drama, Marty Supreme. When asked what the response was when news of her on-screen romance with Hollywood’s hottest heartthrob went public, Paltrow said her Mom group chats started “blowing up. Blow-ing-up! I have my L.A. mom close friends and my English mummy friends, and they were all texting me. They know I don’t look at any rubbish sites, so they’re all sending me these pictures, like, “Yessss, G.P.!” Everyone was thrilled.” Her children, however, had a more measured reaction. “I mean, my daughter’s so cool and so punk rock that she’s like, ‘Mom, this is awesome!’ And my son was like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t want to see this,’ Paltrow said. “He was kind of mortified. But I do think they’re actually excited to see this film because now they’re grown up and they can make this separation. I’m sure they’ll gag when I’m having a make-out scene, of course. But it’s funny, they haven’t really seen me in movies. Historically, they like me home, as Mom, and they don’t like to engage with the outside perspective of who I am.”

Grammy-Nominated Singer Reveals Why She Broke Royal Protocol to Hug Kate Middleton
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.03.25 12:51PM EST 
Jessie J and Kate Middleton
Neil Mockford/WireImages & WPA Pool / Pool

Singer Jessie J reveals why she hugged Kate Middleton, despite being “briefed not to.” The Grammy-nominated artist, 37, revealed that in Jun. 2025, she was diagnosed with “early breast cancer.” She rearranged her No Secrets Tour European dates because she was undergoing a mastectomy. The surgery found there had been no further spread of cancer. The artist has since undergone reconstructive surgery. The Princess of Wales, 43, announced in March 2024 that doctors discovered cancer following a major abdominal surgery in January. After undergoing chemotherapy, she shared that she was in remission in early 2025. The two were at the Royal Variety Performance, Middleton’s first red carpet appearance in two years, when the singer asked, “Can I give you a hug?” and Middleton received it. Despite the Price Tag singer being “briefed not to,” she said, “I just saw a mom that has also gone through cancer publicly… I just wanted to give her a hug — mom to mom, human to human.” Jessie said that, in the moment, she “didn’t see her as the Princess of Wales”; she “just wanted to give her a hug.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with Jessie J as she meets a number of performers and representatives at the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 19, 2025.
WPA Pool/Getty Images
‘Country Ever After’ Star Criscilla Anderson Dies at Age 45
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.03.25 12:38PM EST 
Criscilla Crossland Anderson attends Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 10, 2017.
David Livingston/Getty Images

Country Ever After star Criscilla Anderson has died at the age of 45. Anderson danced for major stars like Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, and Britney Spears. She worked as a choreographer for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, appearing on the popular Netflix series about the team. The dancer died after a seven-year battle with colon cancer. Her death was announced in a statement she wrote before her passing. “If you’re reading this, I’ve finally slipped into the arms of Jesus—peacefully and surrounded by love,” she wrote. Anderson and country star Coffey Anderson were married for 13 years before filing for divorce. Anderson had three children within the marriage, in addition to her stepdaughter. In her statement, she said her children, Ethan, Savannah, Everleigh, and Emmarie, were her “whole heart.” She addressed her ex-husband, saying she is “still beside [him], cheering [him] on.” The country singer posted on Instagram that his heart is “shattered,” adding, “Criscilla defined strength and a fighter like no other person.” Actress Viola Davis wrote that the news of Anderson’s death was “devastating.” Another friend, Todd Chrisley, reality TV star, said, “Heartbroken is an understatement. Rest well, my beautiful friend.”

