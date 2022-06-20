CHEAT SHEET
    Massive Floating Restaurant in Hong Kong Sinks in South China Sea

    Noah Kirsch

    Wealth and Power Reporter

    Tyrone Siu/Reuters

    A legendary floating restaurant in Hong Kong capsized in the South China Sea over the weekend, a sad demise for the tourist attraction nearly 50 years after it first opened. Jumbo Floating Restaurant had reportedly been shuttered since early in the pandemic and was towed last week from its home base in Hong Kong. The 260-foot restaurant ran into “adverse conditions” near the Paracel Islands and started to tip before fully going under. No one was reported injured in the accident.

