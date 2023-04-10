Legendary ‘Mad’ Magazine Artist Al Jaffee Dead at 102

CHEAT SHEET
Al Jaffee, the legendary Mad magazine cartoonist, has died of organ failure at the age of 102, according to the The New York Times. Jaffee, who worked freelance for the satirical publication until he was 99, was responsible for features including “Spy vs. Spy,” the Vietnam-era “Hawks and Doves,” and the “fold-in,” the cartoon on the inside of the back cover that could be folded to create an entirely new image. After beginning his career working for Stan Lee of future Marvel fame, Jaffee started cartooning for Mad in 1955.