Legendary Motörhead Guitarist Dies at 64
Heavy metal guitarist Phil Campbell—best known for his long run with Motörhead—has died at 64, according to a statement from his family. Loved ones announced the rocker’s death in a heartfelt Facebook tribute, remembering him as a “devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a proud and loving grandfather.” Campbell spent more than a decade shredding for Motörhead, joining the legendary metal group during one of its most influential eras alongside frontman Lemmy Kilmister. After Motörhead disbanded in 2015, Campbell formed a new band with his three sons and continued touring. The “Bastard Sons” group even returned to his hometown of Pontypridd in 2025, where they played a sold-out show at the Muni Arts Centre. Family members said the guitarist—affectionately known as “Bampi”—left behind a powerful legacy in both music and family. “His legacy, music and the memories he created with so many will live on forever,” the tribute read.