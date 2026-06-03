Legendary Pop Singer Makes Rare Appearance on 92nd Birthday
Pat Boone marked his 92nd birthday with a rare social media appearance and a wish for more candles to come. The pop and rock music legend appeared in an Instagram video posted by his daughter, Debby Boone, after family members gathered to celebrate the milestone. “My wish is that we’ll do the same thing next year, and the year after, and the year after,” Boone said after blowing out his candles. Boone—a teen idol of the 1950s and ’60s—was one of the biggest recording stars of his era, selling millions of records and starring in a string of Hollywood musicals, including April Love. The birthday post comes after Boone recently shared his own tribute to his April Love co-star Shirley Jones, who also turned 92 this year. He recalled their decades-long friendship and revealed that the pair never kissed while filming the 1957 romantic musical because he did not want to upset his wife, Shirley Boone, who died in 2019.