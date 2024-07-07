Jon Landau, the Oscar-winning producer behind some of Hollywood’s biggest hits such as Titanic and Avatar, died Friday at the age of 63.

Landau’s son, Jamie, told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday that Landau passed away at his Los Angeles home, but did not confirm a cause of death.

Landau was born in New York City to parents Edie and Ely who were both producers.

“The best brother a girl could ever dream of- my brother Jon - has passed away,” sister Tina wrote in a post on X. “My heart is broken but also bursting with pride & gratitude for his most extraordinary life, and the love and gifts he gave me - and all who knew him or his films.”

Landau produced classics such as Dick Tracy and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, but is most famous for his collaborations with director James Cameron in Titanic and the Avatar series.

Landau and Cameron’s collaboration won them three Oscars.

“I can’t act and I can’t compose and I can’t do visual effects. I guess that’s why I’m producing,” Landau said during his acceptance speech when Titanic won best picture.

Both Titanic and Avatar smashed box office sales records. The movie's official X account posted a tribute in honor of Landau, while Frances Fisher, who played Ruth Dewitt Bukater (the mother of Rose) in the movie, posted on X, “Rest in Power Jon.”

Co-chairman of Disney, Alan Bergman wrote of Landau’s passing in a statement, according to Variety. “Jon was a visionary whose extraordinary talent and passion brought some of the most unforgettable stories to life on the big screen. His remarkable contributions to the film industry have left an indelible mark, and he will be profoundly missed. He was an iconic and successful producer yet an even better person and a true force of nature who inspired all around him.”

Zoe Saldaña, who starred in 2009’s Avatar and 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water, paid tribute to Landau on Instagram, describing how the news is hitting really hard.” She added: “You are leaving us too soon, my thoughts are with you and your family right now. Your wisdom and support shaped so many of us in ways we will always be grateful for. The memories we shared together will always hold a special place in my heart. Your legacy will continue to inspire us and guide us in our journey. Rest in peace, dear Jon. You will be deeply missed.”

In a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Peter Jackson, director of Lord of the Rings, and whose company, Wētā FX, worked alongside Landau on Avatar, wrote: “We speak for the entire Wētā FX team when we say we are devastated by the loss of Jon Landau. Jon was not only a monumental figure in the film industry but also a cherished collaborator and friend. Jon brought unparalleled passion to the projects he worked on and his influence will continue to inspire for years to come. Our deepest condolences are with Jon’s family and loved ones, as well as Jim and the Lightstorm Entertainment team.”

He is survived by his wife, Julie Landau and their two sons, Jamie and Jodie Landau, along with siblings, Tina, Kathy and Les Landau.