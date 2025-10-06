Legendary Rock Band Announces First Tour Since Drummer’s Death

A Canadian zoo, aquarium, and amusement park in Niagara Falls, Ontario, has threatened that it will have to euthanize 30 beluga whales. Marineland was seeking to rehome its whales and dolphins while looking for a new buyer, following controversies over its treatment of black bears and the deaths of twenty whales—nineteen belugas and one orca—since 2019. Initially, the park attempted to export the whales to China, but Canada’s fisheries minister, Joanne Thompson, rejected the request, citing a 2019 law that prohibits the use of whales and dolphins for entertainment purposes. “To approve the request would have meant a continued life in captivity and a return to public entertainment,” Thompson said. On Oct. 3, Marineland sent a letter to Thompson stating that the park is in a “critical financial state” and lacks the resources to “provide adequate care for the whales.” The letter further states that if the federal government does not authorize the export of the whales or provide funding by Oct. 7, Marineland will be forced to “face the devastating decision of euthanasia.” Ontario Premier Doug Ford has called on the federal government to “sign off” on Marineland’s proposal, describing the situation as “absolutely terrible.”
Donald Bren—America’s wealthiest real-estate developer with a net worth topping $19 billion—has publicly distanced himself from his son after the heir was accused of scamming investors out of millions. Bren, 92, cooly addressed his 33-year-old son, David Bren, in a statement released in the wake of new lawsuits claiming that the younger Bren’s luxury social club, The Bunker, was a “mirage.” “We do not have a personal or business relationship with this individual,” Donald Bren said. In the lawsuits, David Bren was accused of using his last name to convince investors to fund the members club pitched as a “SoHo House for car lovers.” Memberships cost $14,500-a-month and promised access to a fleet of luxury cars worth $50 million, expensive wine, private smoking lounges and fancy dinners. Many investors allege that they were convinced by David Bren’s prestigious last name and more than a dozen claim they invested six and seven-figure sums. One lawsuit claims, however, that “The Bunker does not exist. There is no ultra-high end automotive club. There are no members. The business is a mirage.”
Kimberly Hébert Gregory, known for her roles in The Big Bang Theory, Vice Principals, and Grey’s Anatomy has died at the age of 52. Her death was announced by her ex-husband, Chester Gregory, in an Instagram post. “You were brilliance embodied, a Black woman whose mind lit every room,” he wrote. “So much more than ex-wife, you were my friend. Our son, the song we wrote together, is the living echo of your light.” Her cause of death has not been announced. The actress played Ms. Davora on The Big Bang Theory, Deborah Curzon on Grey’s Anatomy, and Kyra Hay on Better Call Saul. She also had roles in Two and a Half Men, Gossip Girl, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, and Dollface. White Lotus star Walton Goggins appeared in HBO’s dark comedy Vice Principals with Gregory, who played Dr. Belinda Brown in what was her first regular TV role when it launched in 2016. “We lost one of the best… one of the best I’ve ever worked with,“ Goggins posted on Instagram. ”She made me laugh like no other. A professionals professional... You will be missed my friend. As much as you know.”
Legendary Rock Band Announces First Tour Since Drummer's Death
Rush is set to reform for the first time since the death of lead drummer Neil Peart. The Canadian rock band formed in 1968 in Toronto with Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, and the late drummer. Peart died in Jan. 2020 after a three-and-a-half-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Lee and Lifeson, both 72, begin their tour in summer of 2026, playing in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Lee shared in a statement that he has spent time thinking about the future of the band after the death of Peart, coming to the conclusion, “it’s time for a celebration of 50-something years of Rush music.” He also shared that Peart is an “irreplaceable” member of Rush. The tour will feature Anika Nilles, the band’s “remarkable” new drummer. Fans should expect a “vast selection of songs” from their 19 studio albums. The band’s last performances were in 2015 for their 40th-anniversary tour. The Guardian reported that during their last tour, Lee and Lifeson were yearning to play more shows; however, Peart was ready to go home after he completed his 30-show agreement.
MAGA hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman has revealed he was once concerned that his girlfriend would leave him and run away with Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, the founder Pershing Square Capital Management described how the “only scary moment” he has faced over the past few decades was when he had just started dating his now wife Neri Oxman, a former professor of Media Arts and Sciences at the MIT Media Lab, who told him that the man named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 1995 and 2000 was visiting her students that day. Ackman said that at the time, he and Oxman would usually “text and talk all day,” but there was a worrying “radio silence” from her from 10 in the morning to 10 at night on the day Pitt visited her workplace. “I say to myself, ‘OK, I’m going to lose this woman. Brad’s going to steal my girlfriend, and then I’ll get wiped out,’” The Trump-supporting financier suggested Pitt not stealing his girlfriend is another example of the “luck” that has followed him throughout his life. Ackman and Oxman went on to marry in 2019.
U.K. TV host Graham Norton apparently had to intervene during a recent sit-down with Taylor Swift after another guest’s line of questioning started getting uncomfortable. The 35-year-old pop superstar was on The Graham Norton Show last week to promote the launch of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, when actress Jodie Turner-Smith suddenly asked Swift if she had any plans to have a child with her fiancé Travis Kelce. Swift apparently deflected but Turner-Smith continued to press her before Norton cut in, describing it as an “an off-camera conversation to have.” A member of the audience that night, who first disclosed the awkward exchange, says it now appears to have been edited from the version of the show that was eventually broadcast. “I was like, girl? First of all you don’t ask someone that, you should know better than to ask that,” the audience member said in a video posted to TikTok. “Especially on a television show. Like, she’s not going to answer that for you.”
John Woodvine, a British actor and stage performer known for his roles in The Crown, An American Werewolf in London and Z Cars, has died at 96. His agent Phil Belfield said in a statement that Woodvine died “peacefully” in his home on Monday morning. “John was an extraordinary actor and had a fabulous and varied career in all areas of the industry including work on stage in over 70 productions including at the Old Vic, National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company, and on screen in numerous roles including in Young Winston, An American Werewolf In London, Dragonworld, Persuasion, The Crown and most recently in the film Enys Men,” the statement read. “John was greatly admired by all and will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all those who met, knew and worked with him. We are all the richer to have known him.” During his career, he participated in screen and stage productions alongside notable figures, including Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Judi Dench, Renee Zellweger and Ewan McGregor. In 1987, Woodvine won the Olivier Award for Comedy Performance for his part in The Henrys. In 2016 he starred in four episodes of The Crown, playing the Archbishop of York. He was married to actress Lynn Farleigh, with whom he had two children, Mary and Emma.
Science Guy Bill Nye is due to lead the charge against President Donald Trump’s rampant budget cuts in Washington on Monday. The kids’ communicator, 69, will figurehead The Planetary Society’s 300-strong Day of Action in D.C., urging Congress to protect NASA amid a government shutdown and sprawling cuts. The White House has proposed a 47 percent gutting of the space agency’s science budget and a 24 percent cut to NASA’s overall budget for fiscal year 2026. The shutdown has already led to 85 percent of NASA staff being furloughed. It comes amid a stratospheric push from China to reach far-flung planets in the Solar System and collect samples from Mars, Axios reports. “When people around the world think of America at its best, they think of rovers on Mars, telescopes opening new windows to the cosmos, and astronauts working together in orbit,” Nye said, according to Politico’s Playbook. “But right now, that identity—that leadership—is at risk.” Some 20 other organizations are set to stand alongside The Planetary Society, of which Nye is the CEO. It’s not the first time the presenter has clashed with administration figureheads. Before he took the role, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly bombarded Nye with a salvo of texts reflecting his anti-vax sensibilities. Speaking to Men’s Health, Nye eventually had to say, “Okay, no more texts.”
Nicole Kidman is not slowing down her acting career despite the personal upheaval of her split from singer Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage. The 58-year-old will team up with actress Elle Fanning for a new A24 legal thriller, Discretion, which she will star in and executive produce, Paramount+ announced Monday. The eight-episode drama series is set to follow legal summer associate Lenny (Fanning) as she discovers her powerful firm’s dark secrets, setting her on a collision course with the firm’s influential partner and her mentor Sharon (Kidman). The series is adapted from New York Times’ best-selling author Chandler Baker’s short story. Baker will be writing and executive producing the series alongside Susannah Grant, who wrote Erin Brokovich. Production will begin in 2026 and the series will launch on Paramount+. The news of the series comes after Kidman filed for divorce from Urban on Sept. 30 in Nashville, Tennessee, where they live and share a home with their two daughters. An insider told People magazine that the Oscar-winning actress “didn’t want this” and “has been fighting to save the marriage” since they separated over the summer. “She feels very betrayed,” a source told the magazine.
Donald Trump was greeted with a chorus of ridicule upon his return to TikTok as he claimed to have “saved” the platform. The president sat low behind the Resolute Desk in his first post since the 2024 election season, triumphantly captioned, “I SAVED TIKTOK.” “To all of those young people of TikTok, I saved TikTok, so you owe me big,” he said in the post Monday. “And now you’re looking at me in the Oval Office, and one day some of you are going to be sitting right at this desk, and you’re gonna be doing a great job also.” Comments were quick to respond, with one writing, “[Where] are the Epstein files[?]” Another added, “Epstein files must be crazy.” A third wrote, “Anything but the files.” There was also a picture of Trump standing next to the disgraced financier and a series of memes asking where the so-called Epstein Files were. Epstein died by suicide in 2019 following his arrest. Portions of the FBI’s investigative files on the Epstein case have been released to the public. Still, many Americans, including sections of Trump’s base, have been left frustrated that more hasn’t been publicized. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein’s crimes. In September, Trump signed an executive order to separate TikTok from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. The order allows U.S. shareholders to buy up to 80 percent of the company.