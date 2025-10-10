Legendary Rock Star Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at 82

Woman Guilty of ‘Married... With Children’ Actress’ Murder
SECOND CASE
Libby Adame, a 55-year-old California woman nicknamed “the butt lady,” was convicted of murder Thursday after a second client, Married... With Children actress Cindyana Santangelo, died. Prosecutors argued that on March 24, Santangelo, 58, was rushed to a hospital from her Malibu home, where she died from an embolism after Adame botched a silicone injection. During the incident, Adame was on probation for the fatal injection of 26-year-old Karissa Rajpaul in 2019. Adame had been acquitted of murder in Rajpaul’s case and was sentenced to four years and four months in prison, but was released after less than a year for time served in custody and electronic monitoring. Adame’s sentencing hearing for Santangelo’s death is scheduled for Nov. 5. Adame was officially convicted of second-degree murder, which has a minimum sentence of 15 years, practicing medicine without a license, and special enhancement for causing great bodily injury. Adame is also facing a wrongful death suit from the ER actress’ husband, Frank Santangelo, who said his wife was “killed in the prime of her life in her own home.”