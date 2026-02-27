Legendary Singer Dies at 86
Neil Sedaka, the iconic ’60s pop singer, has died at the age of 86, his family has confirmed. The rock ‘n’ roll pioneer was rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles on Friday morning after complaining of feeling unwell. His family said they are “devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather.” Sedaka, who was born in Brooklyn in 1939, had a string of hit pop singles in the late ’50s and early ’60s, including “Oh! Carol,” “Calendar Girl,” “Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen,” and “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do.” The classically trained pianist penned more than 500 songs throughout his career, including “Love Will Keep Us Together” for Captain & Tennille and “Ring Ring” for ABBA. Sedaka was nominated for five Grammy Awards, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1983, and had a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His cause of death is presently unknown. He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Leba Stassberg, and their two children, Marc and Dara. The family’s statement says he was “An incredible human being who will be deeply missed.”