Legendary Singer Shuts Down Rumors of a Reunion
Legendary Journey frontman Steve Perry has set the record straight on rumors he might be returning to the band. The 77-year-old Californian said on X that he would not be reuniting for a third time, having left once in 1987 and again in 1998. “I’ve been hearing these recent rumors, and I wanted to speak to you all directly,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member said. “While I’m always grateful for the love people still have for Journey, the rumors about me rejoining the band are simply not true, and I want to gently put them to rest. I completely understand why people would hope for that. The music we created together means a great deal to me too. But I’m continuing to explore new creative work and really enjoy working on new music that reflects where I am today.” The “Don’t Stop Believin’” singer added, “Your loyalty has never gone unnoticed, and I am forever humbly grateful.” Grammy-nominee Perry fronted the group during its heyday in the late 1970s and 80s. The band formed in 1973 and is currently comprised of the sole remaining founder, Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Deen Castronovo, Arnel Pineda, Jason Derlatka, and Todd Jensen.