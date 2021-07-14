Lego Tells U.S. Company to Stop Making Gun That Looks Like Child’s Toy
‘10/10 MEME GUN’
Lego has demanded that a U.S. company stop selling what could be one of the most ill-advised products to ever hit the market. Culper Precision of Utah has been producing a pistol that looks like a kid’s toy made of Lego blocks, saying that its “Glock 19” weapon was made to show people that firearms are “for everyone” and that shooting things is “SUPER FUN!” However, the weapon was removed from the gunmaker’s website on Tuesday following an inevitable complaint from Lego. Culper Precision’s president, Brandon Scott, told a Washington Post reporter that Lego was polite but firm in its cease-and-desist letter, explaining: “They had a similar reaction to you... It was like: ‘Is it wise to make a gun look like a toy?’” Following the letter, Culper Precision has reportedly agreed to pause production of the firearm, which Scott had initially described as a “10/10 meme gun.”